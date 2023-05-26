Morrisons brings back 'More' loyalty card with exclusive prices

Morrisons has brought back its Morrisons More loyalty scheme, which now includes exclusive lower prices for members.

The supermarket replaced its More programme in May 2021 with the My Morrisons app, but has now backtracked and launched a new version of Morrisons More.

The scheme works in a similar way to Tesco’s Clubcard Prices and Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices, with special deals when you swipe your card or app barcode in store or link your card to your online Morrisons account.

Here, we outline what you could save and the perks of Morrisons More to help you work out whether it’s worth signing up.

What are the benefits of getting a Morrisons More card?

Using a physical card or the Morrisons More app, you can earn points on selected products in Morrisons stores and online, as well as on fuel. But you can only earn points on certain products.

This includes 600 points for every £6 spent at Morrisons’ in-store cafés, 500 points for every £5 spent at its pizza counters, 250 points for every stir fry meal deal you buy, and ad-hoc bonuses including 1,000 points when you spend £10 until 25 June.

Once you've earned 5,000 points, you can either keep saving or convert them into a ‘Morrisons Fiver’ to spend in store or online. This can be done on the Morrisons More app or printed in branch.

It has also introduced exclusive lower prices on selected products for More cardholders, following in the footsteps of Tesco's Clubcard Prices, Sainsbury’s Nectar prices and a similar scheme from the Co-op.

There are personalised rewards and offers based on your shopping habits, alongside offers including 20% off at Morrisons’ fish counters each Friday and 20% off steaks at its butchers' counters on Saturdays.

If you already have the My Morrisons app, you can continue scanning it in store, and if you still have an older version of the More card, it will still work. To apply to join the scheme, visit Morrisons.com .

How much could you save using Morrisons More?

Some products will cost around 30% less than the price you'd pay if you didn't have a More card. But the amount you could save will depend on your shopping habits.

For example, the deals available for Morrisons More cardholders this week include Anchor Spreadable (500g) for £3.50 for More cardholders or £3.75 without, Cathedral City Cheese (350g) for £3 for cardholders or £3.99 without.

Here are the products you can save money on with a More card this week, to give you an idea of the potential savings:

Product Price with More card Price without More card Saving 1l spirits (e.g. Smirnoff Premium Vodka) £17 £18 6% Anchor Spreadable 500g £3.50 £3.75 7% Cathedral City Cheese 350g £3.99 £3 25% Flora Buttery Spread 450g £1.75 £2.25 22% Inch's Medium Apple Cider 10 x 440ml £7 £9.50 26% Itsu Gyoza Japanese Dumplings 240g £3.50 £4.25 18% Little Duck Supreme Quilted Toilet Tissue (24 rolls) £6.75 £7.99 16% Show full table

A Morrisons spokesperson told Which? that the number of points More cardholders get depends on how much you spend and what you buy. This means your return on spend when using a Morrisons More card changes from customer to customer.

The exception is fuel, where every More cardholder gets five points per litre.

What else is changing about shopping at Morrisons?

Morrisons says its rejuvenated More programme is just one part of a major marketing campaign that also sees the return of its ‘More Reasons to Shop at Morrisons' tagline after a 17-year absence.

The resurrected tagline will be paired with a new version of the jingle that accompanied the slogan when it was last used. This follows a study carried out by Morrisons which apparently revealed a ‘very high’ level of brand recall for the jingle from the public.

The revamped tagline follows Aldi knocking Morrisons off its perch as the UK's fourth largest supermarket in September. Morrisons' share of consumer grocery spend was 8.7% compared to Aldi’s 10.1% for the 12 weeks ending 16 April 2023, according to research from market analyst Kantar.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: ‘Despite not being used for a long time, "More Reasons" still really resonates [with customers]. Since October, we’ve worked to earn back customer confidence. We’ve significantly improved availability and [...] we want to showcase and celebrate all the reasons why they should be shopping at Morrisons.’

Eyre added that customers ‘have been telling us how much they have missed the "Morrisons Fivers", so we've brought them back.'

