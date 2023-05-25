Netflix sharing crackdown: should you cancel your Netflix account?

Streaming giant Netflix has begun emailing UK users who share their account with different households to inform them that an additional charge will be required to continue doing so.

It follows a similar crackdown in other countries, including New Zealand, Spain, Portugal and Canada.

Users can choose to buy an 'extra member', transfer accounts - or cancel their membership. Read on to find out more about your options.

See how Netflix ranks in our guide to the best and worst TV streaming services.

Why is Netflix charging me to share accounts?

It is estimated that around 3.75 million subscribers - or a quarter of Netflix's UK subscribers, share their password, despite Netflix clearly stating that an account is 'for you and the people you live with'. Globally, it's estimated Netflix is being shared with over 100 million additional households.

The move is essentially an attempt to ensure that those who watch Netflix, are paying for their subscription.

Despite this, it is expected that many will seek to cancel their Netflix account rather than pay extra - 'cancel Netflix account' was a trending search term shortly after the announcement was made.

How much is Netflix charging to share my account?

An email stating that 'Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with – your household' is being sent out to impacted subscribers, explaining next steps.

Netflix has introduced two options for those who share accounts with different households.

Transfer a profile: this allows you to transfer a profile, including recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and settings to a new membership. This would essentially mean the person you're sharing your account with setting up their own Netflix subscription, and inheriting the shared account.

Buy an extra member: alternatively, households on Netflix's Standard or Premium plans can purchase additional members - someone who doesn't live in the same household - for £4.99. The Standard plan comes with one additional member by default, and the Premium plan with two.

Weigh up your options carefully if you want to keep Netflix. For example, it costs the same amount to have an extra household on a Standard or Premium plan that includes advert-free streaming as it does to take out a 'Standard with adverts' plan separately. On Premium, you also get Ultra HD on any additional households.

Read our guide to Netflix for more information on how Households work in Netflix, the options available, and pricing.

How do I cancel my Netflix account?

If you don't want to pay extra for an additional household, or have decided you can no longer justify the cost of a Netflix subscription yourself, it's easy to cancel.

Log in to your Netflix account - either online or on the mobile app. Click the drop down menu at the top right of the screen, select Account, and choose 'Cancel Membership'.

If you cancel in the middle of a billing period, you'll still be able to access Netflix until that period ends.

If you wish to resume your subscription at a later date, bear in mind that your account profile - including recommendations and ratings, will expire 10 months after you account closes, so after this period, you'll start from scratch.

Are there cheaper ways to get a Netflix subscription?

Though Netflix itself doesn't offer free trials, you'll often find a trial included in mobile, broadband and broadband and TV contracts.

You may also be able to get Netflix for less as part of a bundle, for example Sky TV customers can currently get Sky TV with Netflix for £23 per month (usually £28).

EE mobile customers can also get Netflix as an Inclusive Extra on certain contracts.

Our guide to the best mobile provider perks runs through other benefits you can take advantage of with certain providers – including Amazon Prime and Disney+.

Is it time to switch to a different streaming service?

Netflix isn't short of rivals, and each streaming service offers its pros and cons.

Amazon Prime is a popular option for those who will utilise Amazon's next day delivery and other benefits, including music streaming. It costs £8.99 per month, or you can get video service by itself for £5.99.

is a popular option for those who will utilise Amazon's next day delivery and other benefits, including music streaming. It costs £8.99 per month, or you can get video service by itself for £5.99. Disney+ has expanded its range of content dramatically, now including more adult-themed films and TV shows, alongside its core Disney and Pixar offering.

has expanded its range of content dramatically, now including more adult-themed films and TV shows, alongside its core Disney and Pixar offering. Now TV is a good alternative to a full Sky package, offering more flexibility to choose between Sky's entertainment, cinema, or sports packages.

To find out how real customers rated TV streaming services for quality of content, ease of use and more, read our guide to the best and worst TV streaming services.