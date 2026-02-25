Supermarket Easter delivery slots – when can you book yours?

Easter is fast approaching, with only a few weeks remaining until the Bank Holiday weekend.

This year, Easter Sunday falls on 5 April, and households across the UK will be looking to mark the occasion with a lamb roast, toasted hot cross buns, and chocolate eggs.

Much like the busy Christmas period, major supermarkets often offer priority booking for Easter delivery slots for shoppers to stock up for the long weekend.

Here, Which? has rounded up the latest supermarket delivery slot opening dates, how to book them, and shares tips on how you can save money on your Easter treats this year.

Which Easter delivery slots are available to book?

Tesco

Tesco shoppers could get early access to delivery slots for the Easter weekend if they signed up for the Anytime Delivery Saver or Click and Collect plan before midnight on 23 February. Early access was given to these customers at 6 am on 24 February. Delivery slots for everyone else will open at 6am on Tuesday, 3 March.

Asda

Asda will open delivery slots to its Delivery Pass holders on Sunday 15 March, and to everyone else on Sunday 22 March. To get early access, you'll need to purchase a Delivery Pass before Sunday, 22 March.

Other major supermarkets offering Easter delivery slots include:

Sainsbury's: Normal over Easter - although extra slots will be made available.

Normal over Easter - although extra slots will be made available. Co-op: Normal over Easter

Normal over Easter Morrisons: Normal over Easter.

Normal over Easter. M&S via Ocado: Normal over Easter.

Normal over Easter. Ocado: Normal over Easter.

Should you sign up for a delivery pass?

If you frequently order groceries online, a delivery pass can be more cost-effective than paying for each delivery separately:

Supermarket 'Anytime delivery' monthly cost 'Midweek' or 'off-peak' delivery monthly cost Asda £6.95 £3.95 Morrisons £8 £5 Ocado £8.99 £4.99 Sainsbury's £7.50 £4 Tesco Six-month plan: £7.99

12-month plan: £6.99 £3.99 Waitrose £8 -

Prices correct as of 25 February 2026. Prices are for monthly passes unless otherwise stated.

Why is chocolate getting so expensive?

Food inflation has surged over the last few years, and chocolate has been significantly affected.

The latest Which? Food Inflation Tracker, which tracks prices of 20 popular food and drink categories at supermarkets, in the three months to November 2025, chocolate prices rose by 13.9%.

Cocoa, chocolate's main ingredient, is facing a global shortage. Climate change, extreme weather in West Africa, and diseases like the swollen shoot virus have made the crop increasingly difficult to grow.

Shoppers are finding that price rises have been passed on directly or are being hit by less obvious tactics. These include making products smaller but keeping the price the same (known as shrinkflation) or reducing the quality of ingredients without the price changing (skimpflation).

How to get the best value chocolate this Easter

If you're looking to indulge in some chocolate this Easter weekend, here are a few ways you can get the best value:

Compare weight, not just price

Don’t let bulky Easter egg boxes fool you. Check the chocolate’s weight rather than the box size, as brands may use oversized packaging to mask a lower volume of chocolate. If the price per gram doesn't add up, you're likely paying for air.

Ditch the egg

Try swapping pricey Easter eggs for bars of chocolate to see if you can save.

Take advantage of special offers

Keep an eye on supermarkets for multi-buy deals and discounts as Easter approaches. Offers like buy one, get one free or half-price promotions are common in the lead up to Easter and can help stretch your budget further.

Make your own Easter treats

Why not shake things up a little and make treats instead of buying them? Melt chocolate and mould your own personalised eggs, or try your hand at baking hot cross buns. Not only is this a fun activity for the family, but it could also work out cheaper, particularly if you opt for own-brand ingredients.

Hold off buying until after Easter

Supermarkets are quick to jump on the next holiday, so you may want to hold off buying Easter eggs until after Easter. Supermarkets will slash prices to get rid of stock as they start laying out bits for the summer. You may not have as much choice as you did beforehand, but it will be a bit cheaper.