Where's hot in May? 6 sizzling destinations for a last minute holiday

With travel restrictions continuing to lift and the warmer weather setting in, May is the ideal month to enjoy a sunny escape before the onslaught of the summer crowds.

If you're looking to take advantage of the long bank holidays or shoulder season prices, we've rounded up six hot and sunny locations for a last minute getaway in May. Find historic towns, emerald mountainscapes and empty beaches in the lesser-visited Albania. Discover quieter resorts along the Costa del Sol, or fly and flop on the paradisal shores of Barbados. We also recommend a sultry Sicilian escape, island hopping in Croatia, and a city break in Singapore.

Remember, travel restrictions could still change at the last minute, so always follow the latest guidance from the FCDO and check that your airline still has good flexible policies in place now that Covid-19 restrictions are easing. And if you can, try to book your holiday as a package through a provider with flexible booking policies to reduce the hassle should your trip get cancelled.

Where's hot and cheap in Europe in May?

With summer flights to Europe actually 50% cheaper this year than they were pre-pandemic, now is the time to grab a bargain and save on your trip to Europe. Make further savings with the off-season rates in May or opting for a lesser-known destination such as Albania.

Costa del Sol, Spain

Costa del Sol is one of the hottest regions in Spain in May

Average maximum temperature: 23°C

Enjoy quiet beaches along the Costa del Sol in May. Find golf courses, yacht-lined marinas, high end shopping malls, and theme parks as well as plenty of sandy beaches in Mu00e1laga, Marbella and Benalmu00e1dena.

Mu00e1laga's hinterland offers an array of outdoor activities, from walking routes and jeep tours to rock-climbing, caving and bungee jumping.

All travellers over the age of 17 must either show proof of being fully vaccinated or evidence of recent recovery from Covid-19 to enter Spain. Young people between the ages of 12 and 17 can use a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), PCR or similar to travel to Spain if they're not fully vaccinated. And children under the age of 12 can travel to Spain regardless of their vaccination status.

See our full guide to Spain's Covid-19 entry requirements for more information.

Find a Costa del Sol holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Jet2 , Kuoni , Trailfinders , Saga .

Croatia

How hot is Croatia in May?

Average maximum temperature: 21°C

From scenic national parks to historic beach towns, beat the crowds and head to Croatia in May for comfortable highs of 21°C.

Dubrovnik and Split are ideal bases for exploring the islands off the Dalmatian coast as well as having plenty of attractions of their own. Discover 16th century architecture, museums, and parks in Dubrovnik and view it all with a cable car ride to the top of the hill.

Korcula and Zadar are the hottest parts of Croatia in May with average temperatures of 22°C., The island of Korcula is worth the slightly longer journey from the mainland than the nearer, more frequented islands.

If you're staying in the north of Croatia, the fishing port town of Rovinj is worth a visit for its cobbled streets and colourful houses spilling over the hill with an 18th century basilica at its top.

Croatia is a test-free destination if you have been fully vaccinated between 14 days and 270 days before travel. Holidaymakers over the age of 12 who aren't fully vaccinated can either use a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result to enter the country.. You can opt to test upon arrival, but you will need to quarantine until you get the results. Croatia also accepts proof of recent recovery from Covid-19. Children under the age of 12 can enter Croatia without the need to test or quarantine if the adults they're with meet Croatia's entry requirements.

Find a Croatia holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Jet2 , Kuoni , Trailfinders , Saga .

Sicily, Italy

Is Sicily warm in May?

Average maximum temperature: 21°C

Home to Mount Etna and relics of ancient Greece, Sicily provides a rich mix of history, mountainscapes and sun-drenched beaches.

The temperature in May ranges between 19°C in Cefalu and 23°C in Syracuse. Meanwhile, the capital Palermo, with its 12th Century royal cathedral, catacombs, theatres and museums, hovers around 21°C.

One of the most popular attractions on the island is the Valley of the Temples near Agrigento which dates back to the Greek empire. To unwind on a beach with views of Mount Etna, visit Taormina, a pleasant 21°C in May or Catania, which can reach highs of 24°C.

Fully vaccinated travellers from the UK can enter Italy without needing to test or quarantine. Just fill out a passenger locator form before departure. All UK travellers over the age of six are subject to the same entry requirements. If you're not fully vaccinated, you can use a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result or show proof of recent recovery from Covid-19. Children under five are exempt.

Find a Sicily holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Jet2 , Kuoni , Trailfinders , Saga .

Albania

How hot is Albania in May?

Average maximum temperature: 23°C

Whether you're craving a cultural city break, an active walking holiday or some relaxation on the beach, Albania has something to offer. You'll likely find fewer crowds and lower prices too.

With highs of 24°C, the port city of Durres is one of the hottest parts of Albania in May. As the country's oldest city, there's plenty of historic architecture to explore including its Roman amphitheatre and ninth-century church with walls covered top to bottom in mosaic. Durres is close to the country's capital, Tirana.

The Accursed Mountains (aka the Albanian Alps) connect Albania to its Balkan neighbours, Kosovo and Montenegro, and offer walking and cycling routes past sleepy villages and pristine lakes.

Looking for something less active? Take your pick of beach towns from Vloru00eb and Palasu00eb in the north to Sarandu00eb and Ksamil in the south, all average a comfortable 23°C in May.

Fully vaccinated travellers can enter Albania without the need to test or quarantine. Anybody who is not fully vaccinated and over the age of six will either need a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result or proof of recent recovery from Covid-19.

Find an Albania holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Trailfinders , Saga .

Long-haul destinations for hot weather in May

Barbados

Is May a good month to go to Barbados?

Average maximum temperature: 31°C

With island-wide highs of 31°C and nine hours of sunshine per day, May is the month to soak up that vitamin D before high season.

Bridgetown, the capital, is where you'll find dreamy beaches as well as a wide range of hotels, restaurants and bars.

On the beaches, you can relax or opt for snorkelling, surfing or diving, before watching the sunset with the catch of the day on your plate.

All travellers from the UK, regardless of vaccination status, will need to present a negative result from either a Rapid PCR, RT PCR or rapid antigen test to gain entry into Barbados.

If you're fully vaccinated, you won't be subject to any further testing or quarantine on arrival, but be aware that spot health checks do take place. If you're not fully vaccinated, you will need to quarantine for three days upon arrival and take another PCR test on day four. Children under 17 can follow the rules for the fully vaccinated if accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.

Find a Barbados holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Kuoni , Trailfinders , Saga .

Singapore

Is May a good month to visit Singapore?

Average maximum temperature: 31°C

Finally reopened to international tourists, Singapore harmoniously blends nature into its modern architecture. Highlights include Gardens by the Bay, a series of artistic structures and installations with magnificent gardens, trees and plants forming parts of the constructions.

As a global city it celebrates a range of festivals and n May, the Hari Raya Aidilfitri marks the end of Ramadan for Muslims and Vesak Day is the celebration of Gautama Buddha's life for Buddhists. On both occasions, you'll witness the neighbourhoods coming alive with lights, music, food and dancing.

Singapore has a vibrant, diverse food scene, from high end restaurants to street food. Below its modern high rises you'll find traditional Chinese temples, mosques, and historic neighbourhoods such as Geylang, the old Malay quarter (now the red light district), Chinatown, and Little India.

Currently, only fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers can enter Singapore. All passengers over the age of two will need a negative result from either a PCR or rapid antigen test taken up to two days before arrival if travelling by air or sea. Visitors also need to complete a Singapore arrival card (SGAC), which is a declaration of your health status, up to three days before arrival. Children under 12 can travel to Singapore regardless of their vaccination status if the adults they're travelling with are fully vaccinated.

Find a Singapore holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Kuoni , Trailfinders .

Weather data from Weather2travel.com .