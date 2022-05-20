Which? Awards 2022: full list of winning brands revealed

The winners of the annual Which? Awards have been announced, recognising and celebrating brands that go the extra mile for customers.

This year, our judges looked closely at how brands are dealing with the cost of living crisis. Value for money, along with exemplary products and customer service, determined the companies worthy of the top prize.

The latest Which? Awards also saw the launch of the first Which? Sustainability Champion honorary award, scooped up by a brand with ambitious plans to lower its carbon footprint. Other categories included travel brand of the year, retailer of the year and car brand of the year.

Keep scrolling for our round up and full details of this year's winners.

Which? banking brand of the year

Winner: Starling Bank

Starling Bank Also shortlisted: Coventry Building Society, Nationwide

For the second year in a row, Starling Bank has earned the title of Which? Banking Brand of the Year.

The challenger bank, which gained over 10,000 customers towards the end of last year, caught the attention of our panel thanks to its great customer service.

In our latest customer satisfaction survey, Starling Bank finished at the top of the table with a customer score of 85%. Its current account customers praised the brand for its communication and transparency of charges. Users also described the Starling Bank mobile app as 'easy to use.'

To see which banks are rated highly by current account customers, explore our expert guide on the best and worst banks.

Which? insurance brand of the year

Winner: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual Also shortlisted: LV=, Saga

NFU Mutual has been named insurance brand of the year in recognition of its exemplary service, demonstrated by its customer service and claims scores.

The brand offers car insurance, home insurance and landlord insurance, although it doesn't sell policies online – you'll need to buy over the phone or visit a local branch.

For more details on buying the best insurance package for you, consult our insurance advice and reviews.

Which? travel brand of the year

Winner: Jet2

Jet2 Also shortlisted: Exodus Travels, Inn Travel, Premier Inn

As coronavirus travel restrictions ease up, consumers are looking for airlines that offer quality on a budget.

Jet2, which specialises in bargain-priced package trips, outclassed its rivals this year to earn the Travel Brand of the Year award. It stood out thanks to its excellent customer service and value for money – something which many holidaymakers will be prioritising.

The company is the only Which? Recommended Provider airline this year and the joint-top package holiday provider. In our most recent consumer survey, Jet2 earned an impressive customer score of 86%.

To see how passengers rate the airlines they've used, have a read through our guide on the best and worst airlines.

Which? retailer of the year

Winner: Richer Sounds

Richer Sounds Also shortlisted: John Lewis, Seasalt, Skechers

For the second year running, Richer Sounds has been named Retailer of the Year.

The British home entertainment brand is a regular at the Which? Awards and is praised for consistently high customer scores, remarkable value for money and generous product guarantees – it offers a six-year guarantee on a multitude of products.

Richer Sounds shines in our survey on the best tech shops, too, earning an impressive customer satisfaction score of 92% and a Which? Recommended Provider title.

Discover the top-rated retailers, plus the ones to avoid, with our guide to the best and worst shops.

Which? utilities brand of the year

Winner: Tesco Mobile

Tesco Mobile Also shortlisted: Octopus Energy, Plusnet Mobile, SMARTY, Zen Internet

Following on from its win during last year's Which? Awards, Tesco Mobile has once again been named Utilities Brand of the Year.

Consistently high customer scores and competitively-priced deals helped the brand secure the top spot. Its Tariff Promise, which freezes prices for customers during their minimum contract period, is a feature seldom found with other large providers.

Tesco Mobile was also commended for signing up to Ofcom's Fairness for Customers Commitments and named as a vulnerable consumer champion.

Find out more on this year's winner with our Tesco Mobile review, or check our guide to the best and worst UK mobile networks.

Which? car brand of the year

Winner: Kia

Kia Also shortlisted: Honda, Lexus, Polestar, Toyota

Sticking to the theme of stellar affordability and value for money, KIA has earned the title of Car Brand of the Year.

The brand offers a range of diverse and affordable models, with a selection of its cars earning Best Buy status in our reviews. It also scores bonus points for its market-leading warranty, which runs for 7 years.

If you're shopping for the perfect Kia model for you, explore our Kia buying guide. Alternatively, browse our full selection of expert car reviews.

Which? home technology brand of the year

Winner: Samsung

Samsung Also shortlisted: Apple, Canon, Dell, Xiaomi

Our judging panel commended Samsung due to its value for money when compared to more expensive competitors.

Despite the cost of living limitations we've become accustomed to this year, many consumers still need to shop for tech upgrades. Our judges noted the great performance on offer with Samsung's mid-tier priced products.

The tech giant was also praised for its commitment to rolling out regular security updates for its products, helping them stay reliable for longer.

Shopping for a new mobile? Before you part with your money, see our guide to the best mobile phones for 2022.

Which? home entertainment brand of the year

Winner: LG

LG Also shortlisted: Amazon, Panasonic, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony

Continuing its winning streak for another year, LG has been awarded the title of Home Entertainment Brand of the year.

The judges were impressed by LG's consistently high-quality products – we've tested plenty of OLED TVs and sound bars from the brand that have soared through our lab tests to earn Best Buy status.

If you're on the market for a new TV, head to our round-up of the best TVs for 2022.

Which? kitchen and household products brand of the year

Winner: Kenwood

Kenwood Also shortlisted: Asda, Russell Hobbs, Tefal

Kenwood finished on top as the Which? kitchen and household products brand of the year.

A selection of products from Kenwood, including kettles, stand mixers and blenders, have scored well in our expert tests – many stand out for their efficiency and offer value for money. The brand boasts high average test scores across the board.

Ready to revamp your kitchen setup? See our verdict on the best kettles and best toasters.

Which? large kitchen appliance brand of the year

Winner: Samsung

Samsung Also shortlisted: Beko, Bosch, LG, Miele

If you're spending big money on a kitchen appliance, you'll want a product that stands the test of time.

Samsung scooped up a second trophy in this year's Which? Awards, earning the title of Large Kitchen Appliance Brand of the Year. It was shortlisted last year but lost out to Bosch.

Our judges were impressed by the reliability of many of Samsung's large kitchen appliances. Opting for a reliable model means less money spent on repairs and replacement appliances.

Whether you're shopping for a new fridge freezer, freestanding cooker or dishwasher, our expert reviews have you covered.

Which? Trusted Trader of the year

Winner: Inspiration Computers

Inspiration Computers Also shortlisted: Easystep Stairlifts, SD Roofing

Tech support company Inspiration Computers has earned the Trusted Trader of the Year award.

This isn't the company's first taste of success, either – Inspiration Computers also has three Trusted Trader of the Month titles in its trophy cabinet.

The family-run business has amassed a flurry of 5-star customer reviews thanks to its fantastic customer communications, high-quality servicing and great value for money.

If you're looking for a reputable local trader, visit Which? Trusted Traders.

Sustainability Champion of the year

Winner: Exodus Travels

Exodus Travels Also shortlisted: Miele, Good Energy, Silver Cross, Triodos Bank

Exodus Travels has won the first Which? Award for Sustainability Champion of the year, providing environmentally conscious and sustainable holidays.

The company's sustainability initiatives are somewhat of a marvel, and it is one of the few travel providers to start publishing the carbon footprint of its holidays to measure and reduce its impact. It is also rewilding 100 square metres per passenger and offsetting all trip emissions.

Exodus Travels has pledged to halve its carbon footprint by 2030. It is also in the process of expanding its rail bookings across its most popular European destinations, meaning customers don't necessarily have to fly to their destination.

'Value for money is more important than ever'

Anabel Hoult, Which? Chief Executive, said:

'Cost of living is a huge consideration for UK consumers at the moment and therefore it was a key consideration of ours when judging these awards.

'Value for money is more important than ever, as consumers not only look for cheap deals but also for products and services worth every penny.'

'Congratulations to all this year’s winners, your products and services serve as a benchmark in your categories and demonstrate you are working to make things better for consumers.'

How we selected the Which? Awards 2022 winners

At Which?, our product tests and investigations are 100% independent – the same applies when it comes to the Which? Awards. We aren't influenced by any third parties over which brands win or make our shortlists, and brands can't nominate themselves.

To select the winning brands, our expert judging panel look for innovative companies that go the extra mile for their customers. Plus, those companies need to offer great value for money. We also conduct independent satisfaction surveys and product tests to hear what customers have to say, and our judges take all of this into account.

Which? is a not-for-profit organisation that works for you. Visit our page on who we are to learn more about the work we do.