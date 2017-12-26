Parents' 10 least useful baby products

Parents-to-be often end up spending a lot of money on baby products that just get left in the cupboard gathering dust.

We wanted to find out which are the worst offenders, so we asked 1,046 parents with children under the age of five about baby products they’d bought or been given but hadn’t found useful. That way, you can think twice before buying the same items.

Of course, some parents do find these products useful, but it’s worth carefully considering whether or not they are right for you before you buy.

Top 10 least useful

Baby washing (top-and-tail) bowls

Door baby bouncer

Bumbo seat

Manual breast pump

Cot mobile

Baby reins

Nappy stacker

Air purifier

Bottle warmer

Electric breast pump

We’ve calculated that avoiding these products could save you more than £400,* for which price you could get a Best Buy pushchair or Best Buy car seat with more than £100 left over.

And don’t feel you have to buy everything before your child is born. Often it’s better to wait and try out products with your baby to make sure you get the right ones.

Take a look at our list of essential baby products for a round-up of the products you and your baby wouldn’t want to be without.