Child safety symbols
What do the safety symbols on children's equipment mean - and which should you look for?
Child safety symbols explained
There are many things a parent can do to keep their baby safe, from buying a Best Buy child car seat to understanding the safety labels on baby products.
Many parents recognise the symbols found on children's equipment and toys as well as furniture and other home appliances - but you might not understand what each safety symbol actually means.
These are the child safety marks and symbols to keep an eye out for, along with what their presence does - and doesn't - indicate.
|Safety symbols
|Symbol
|What it means
|
Fire safety
|
Will not easily catch light from cigarettes or matches.
Does not mean fireproof.
|
CE mark
|
Manufacturer's self declaration that its product meets basic EU legal requirements.
This is not a safety symbol.
|
Kite mark
|
The Kite mark confirms that the British Standards Institution has tested a product and found it meets a particular standard.
|
Age label
|
Unsuitable for children under three years because it might, for instance, contain small parts.
|
Lion mark
|
The Lion mark shows that a toy meets British safety standards and adheres to strict advertising and counterfeiting ethics.
Many of our tests on baby products include safety checks, some of which are higher than the UK standard needed to be sold legally in the UK and gain these symbols. We will only give a Best Buy to a product that we're sure is safe. You can visit all our reviews to find the safest and easiest to use:
- Best Buy child car seats
- Best Buy pushchairs
- Best Buy high chairs
- Best Buy cot beds
- Best Buy stair gates
Baby and child safety equipment
