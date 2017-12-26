Child safety symbols

What do the safety symbols on children's equipment mean - and which should you look for?

Child safety symbols explained

There are many things a parent can do to keep their baby safe, from buying a Best Buy child car seat to understanding the safety labels on baby products.

Many parents recognise the symbols found on children's equipment and toys as well as furniture and other home appliances - but you might not understand what each safety symbol actually means.

These are the child safety marks and symbols to keep an eye out for, along with what their presence does - and doesn't - indicate.

Safety symbols Symbol What it means



Fire safety

Will not easily catch light from cigarettes or matches.



Does not mean fireproof.

CE mark

Manufacturer's self declaration that its product meets basic EU legal requirements.



This is not a safety symbol.

Kite mark

The Kite mark confirms that the British Standards Institution has tested a product and found it meets a particular standard.

Age label

Unsuitable for children under three years because it might, for instance, contain small parts.

Lion mark

The Lion mark shows that a toy meets British safety standards and adheres to strict advertising and counterfeiting ethics.

