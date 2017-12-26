Baby safety equipment
First aid kit contents
Our expert guide to what a well-stocked first aid kit should contain, and how and where to store it.
You've bought the best child car seat, stair gate and baby monitor, but even if you're well prepared, some accidents are bound to happen. Keeping a supply of emergency items for those little slip-ups is vital.
Before reading our list of essentials for a first aid kit, to avoid accidents in the first place take a look at our page on essential baby safety equipment.
First aid kit essentials
Your first aid kit should contain:
Infant/child thermometer (preferably digital and not one containing mercury, as this can be a hazard if damaged)
Child and infant liquid pain reliever
Oral syringe or calibrated cup or spoon for administering medicines to infants and children
Small roller bandage
Large roller bandage
Small conforming bandage (these shape themselves to body contours)
Scissors
Pack of gauze swabs
Two triangular bandages (can be used as slings)
Safety pins in various sizes (for securing dressings)
Hypoallergenic tape (for securing dressings)
Two sterile pads
Waterproof plasters
Finger bandage and applicator
Tweezers
Sterile dressing with bandage
Vinyl gloves
Mild liquid soap (most antibacterial and deodorant soaps are too strong for babies' sensitive skin)
Calamine cream
Antibacterial cream
Sting reliever spray
Eyewash solution
First aid kit tips
You can buy ready-stocked first aid kits from supermarkets and chemists, but remember to replace items as you use them, or add extras to your first aid kit from the list above so you're fully equipped.
Keep your first aid kit in a waterproof container large enough for the contents to be arranged so that items can be found quickly. A plastic container with a closely fitting lid would be suitable.
It's a good idea to label your first aid kit so it's easily recognisable. Standard labelling for a first aid kit is a green background with a white cross.
Keep your first aid kit in a secure box out of your child's reach and check the contents regularly in case anything needs to be replaced.
Make sure that other adults who may look after your baby at home know where the first aid kit is.