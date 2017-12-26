How to buy the best baby walker

How much do I need to spend on a baby walker?

The cheapest baby walkers typically start at around £25 and they can range up to £70 or more. If you are open to spending a bit more, before splashing out think about how much use your baby will get out of the walker (bearing in mind babies shouldn’t use a walker for more than 30 minutes at a time). If you want it to serve multiple functions, though (see ‘baby walker features’ below), it may be worth the investment.

Baby walker or baby bouncer

In our 2015 baby survey, we found that 45% of parents had bought or been given a baby bouncer during the first two years of their child's life, while 62% had bought or been given a baby walker. Both are designed to be used at the point when your baby is showing signs of wanting to be active, but is not yet ready to walk.

However, baby walkers were rated by parents as more useful than baby bouncers: the latter was rated as the least useful baby product in our survey.

Find out which products parents rate as essential for new parents in baby products you need.