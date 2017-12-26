Boiler Brand Guides
Vaillant Boiler Guide
By Matthew Knight
Article 13 of 17
We take a close look at how reliable Vaillant boilers are, courtesy of our boiler owners' survey.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
German brand Vaillant has been in the heating market for more than 135 years. Vaillant now sells products in more than 80 countries, including the UK.
Vaillant offers four types of combi boilers that supply heat and instant hot water. The range starts with the basic EcoTec Pro, which is suitable for smaller homes. The EcoTec Plus range comes in three power levels – the more hot water taps you have, the higher power you will need. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Vaillant boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
|Brand data for Vaillant boilers
|Overall score
|M
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Build quality
|Availability of parts and spares
|Ease of fixing a common fault
|Ease of servicing
|
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 9,610 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2017. Reliability sample size (622).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 219 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in May 2017.
KeyMember Content
How much do Vaillant boilers cost?
Vaillant boilers cost between £740 and £1,500, depending on their type and size.
Choosing the best Vaillant boiler
Vaillant boilers are typically supplied with a two-year parts and labour warranty. You must get the boiler serviced after the first 12 months to qualify for the second year of warranty. The guarantee card should be registered within 30 days of the boiler being installed.
Vaillant claims to have a team of 200 Gas Safe registered engineers trained to repair and service Vaillant boilers.
Vaillant service enquiries
01773 596 660
Vaillant repairs and spares
Vaillant's own team of engineers carry spare parts with them.
Vaillant also offers two options for boiler breakdown cover which include an annual service.
Vaillant breakdown cover
0800 032 4597
Vaillant contact details
You can contact Vaillant by letter at:
Vaillant Ltd.
Vaillant House, Trident Close,
Medway City Estate
Rochester
Kent ME2 4EZ
or through its website (vaillant.co.uk).
Vaillant general enquiries
01634 292 300
Vaillant technical enquiries
0906 802 0251
For advice on choosing a new boiler, see our expert guide on how to buy the best boiler.