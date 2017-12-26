Vaillant Boiler Guide

German brand Vaillant has been in the heating market for more than 135 years. Vaillant now sells products in more than 80 countries, including the UK.

Vaillant offers four types of combi boilers that supply heat and instant hot water. The range starts with the basic EcoTec Pro, which is suitable for smaller homes. The EcoTec Plus range comes in three power levels – the more hot water taps you have, the higher power you will need. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Vaillant boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.