Which? Best Buy breast pumps

How we uncover the best breast pumps

Which? breast pump testing is unique – we combining unique lab testing and insight from more than 500 breast pump users to produce reviews you can trust.

Comfort We combine unique survey data from 542 mums with a series of tough lab tests to assess the comfort of each breast pump, including factors such as grip, pumping action, and the shape and material of the breast shield.

We combine unique survey data from 542 mums with a series of tough lab tests to assess the comfort of each breast pump, including factors such as grip, pumping action, and the shape and material of the breast shield. Ease of use We look at how easy it is to assemble each breast pump for the first time, as well as once you're more experienced at using it, taking into account the quality of the instructions. We also check the length of the power cord for electric pumps, so you don't have to sit by a power source, and assess the ease of cleaning and drying the pump and bottles.

We look at how easy it is to assemble each breast pump for the first time, as well as once you're more experienced at using it, taking into account the quality of the instructions. We also check the length of the power cord for electric pumps, so you don't have to sit by a power source, and assess the ease of cleaning and drying the pump and bottles. Noise Does the pump sound like a motorbike, a cow or a mouse squeaking? Will it be so quiet that you can use it next to your sleeping baby. Our experts conduct sound tests to assess noise levels emitted by the pump when they're in use.

Does the pump sound like a motorbike, a cow or a mouse squeaking? Will it be so quiet that you can use it next to your sleeping baby. Our experts conduct sound tests to assess noise levels emitted by the pump when they're in use. Performance We run power tests to check battery life for electric pumps. We also test the weight and stability of the pump – checking whether it's heavy to hold, and whether it falls over when full.

Breast pump reviews you can trust

We lab-test models from the biggest brands – including Medela, Philips Avent and Tommee Tippee – to discover the things you need to know before you take a pump home. As well as giving you an insight into how satisfied mums are with their brand of breast pump, and whether they'd recommend it to a friend, our independent experts assess potential pitfalls that could leave you crying out spilt milk - such as how heavy the pump is, how stable it is and whether it will tip over when it's full.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Discover the benefits of a Which? membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.