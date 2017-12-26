Want superfast broadband but are put off by the price? Our regularly updated round-up can help you find the best deal.

Superfast broadband can be hugely appealing, especially if you're a heavy downloader or share your connection with others in your house. However, it can be very pricey.

To help keep your costs down, we've trawled through all the available superfast broadband deals to find out which offer the best value.

In our round-up below we've listed three of the best cheap broadband deals. The options are quite different but should help you find a great value package.

But don't just think about cost. Read our best broadband providers guide to see which companies received the highest customer ratings in our latest satisfaction survey.

Package and price information is correct as of 12 September 2017.

CHEAPEST DEALS #1: Plusnet Unlimited Fibre

Total cost over the 18-month contract: £364.82

Effective monthly cost: £20.27

The package we've chosen costs £17.49 a month plus a £50 upfront fee (covering the charges to activate the service and to send out your router). You'll be offered speeds up to 38Mbps, and UK-based tech support is included. This also comes bundled with online parental control, which lets you block access to websites of your choosing. This is the cheapest fibre deal overall.

Plusnet broadband review – see how Plusnet did in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

CHEAPEST DEALS #2: Virgin Media VIVID 50

Total cost over the 12-month contract: £344

Effective monthly cost: £28.67

This 12-month contract comes bundled with line rental, delivering speeds up to 50Mbps. There's an initial upfront charge of £20 and then you pay a monthly cost of £27. After the contract ends, the standard monthly cost rises to £40. Virgin remains one of the cheapest and fastest fibre broadband providers on the market.

Virgin Media broadband review – see how Virgin Media did in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

CHEAPEST DEALS #3: Vodafone Unlimited Fibre 76

Total cost over the 18-month contract: £540

Effective monthly cost: £30

For now, this 18-month contract will cost around £540 in total, with an effective monthly cost of £30. At the time of writing, Vodafone isn't charging an activation fee – usually this package is £49 for new customers and £27 for Vodafone customers. You'll have access to speeds of up to 76Mbps, which, according to Vodafone, is roughly nine times faster than the UK's average standard broadband speed.

Vodafone broadband review – see how Vodafone did in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Haggle to get the best broadband deal

If you're happy with your existing provider, you don't have to switch to get a better deal. A recent Which? investigation found it's easy to save money by simply phoning your current provider and asking for a better deal.

Simply follow our expert haggling tips and use the prices outlined above to show the better deals available with other companies.