How to find a cheap broadband deal

It's possible to spend a fortune on your broadband connection - but it's certainly not necessary. Read our tips to get the best deal.

The UK broadband market has never been so competitive, with providers bombarding us with an avalanche of ads and junk mail promising ever faster speeds and lower prices.

With so many deals on offer it can be hard to know where to start.

The good news is that getting the cheapest broadband deal isn't as difficult as you might think. It's just a matter picking out what you need from your package, eliminating the unnecessary extras and taking advantage of any introductory offers.

In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know so that you can choose a great-value broadband package.

And if you'd prefer just to see the very cheapest packages on the market then check out our regularly updated guides to the best standard speed and superfast deals.

Getting a cheap broadband deal

Many of the best deals are reserved for those taking a combined broadband and landline bundle with some providers offering attractive introductory offers for the first part of your contract. These special offers can be great value, especially if you're happy to regularly switch provider to take advantage.

However, if you'd prefer to stick with your broadband provider for the long term, it's best to ignore the headline figure and to check the standard price once the promotion has finished. And don't forget, when comparing costs, look for additional charges such as set-up fees, connection charge, or router postage and packaging.

Save on line rental

If you're taking out a package which includes a phone service, you can save money by paying for your line rental upfront. For example, BT charges £18.99 if you pay monthly, but pay £205.08 up front for the year and it works out as effectively £17.09 per month - that's 10% cheaper.

Avoid premium packages

Virgin Media and BT may be convinced we should all splash out on superfast broadband deals, but casual users can save money by opting for standard broadband speeds (up to 16Mbps). Prices for superfast broadband, delivered over fibre optic cables rather than regular phone lines, is often double that of standard broadband meaning it can cost more than £400 a year. Yet the speeds on offer aren't necessary for many people.

Read our guide, what broadband speed do I need?, to discover whether you can save money with a slower package.

It's a similar story when it comes to your data allowance. Don't assume that you need an unlimited data allowance as capped packages can be cheaper. Remember though that if you take a metered package and exceed your allowance the costs soon mount. BT, for example, charges customers £1.80 per 1GB if they go over their data allowance.