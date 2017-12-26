Gardening jobs for June

As summer arrives, our experts suggest deadheading roses, planting and sowing veg and pruning soft fruit.

Make good compost

Now the garden is full of growth and the lawn is being cut regularly, there will be plenty of material available for composting.

Make sure that you fill your compost bin with an equal volume of nitrogen-rich material (grass clippings, manure, shrub prunings) and carbon-rich material (flower stalks, shredded paper, woody clippings).

Keep your compost bin moist. The contents should hold together, but not drip water, when you squeeze a handful.

If you want compost fast, the secret of success is to turn the contents of your bin once a week. When we trialled this, we made well-rotted compost in 10 weeks. Read our review of Best Buy compost bins.

When you add grass clippings to the heap, add a shovelful of soil, too. This sped up the composting process in our trial.

Thin fruit

The natural June drop will see many small fruitlets fall from your trees, but for the best-size fruits it's worth checking to see if you need to thin more of them.

Thin apples to one fruit per cluster: for dessert apple varieties, thin to 10-15cm between clusters; and for cooking varieties, thin to 15-23cm between clusters.

Pears should be reduced to two fruits per cluster, with clusters 10-15cm apart.

Plums should be thinned to 5-8cm apart.

Peaches should be thinned to 20-25cm apart

Nectarines should be thinned to 15cm apart.

Lawn care in June

The warmer weather should see grass growing strongly.

Cut the grass once a week as many mowers struggle with longer grass. Read our Best Buy lawn mower reviews if you're thinking of replacing your mower.

Apply a lawn feed at the frequency advised on the packaging.

For a quick tidy up, just trim the lawn edges to get things looking crisp and neat. Read our Best Buy grass trimmers.

Deadhead roses

June is traditionally the month when roses are at their peak.

Removing the flowers as they fade will keep your display looking good and encourage more blooms.

Snap off just below the head - this is thought to make new blooms appear more quickly than the classic method of cutting just above a leaf.

Prune soft fruit

You need to prune several soft fruits now to ensure you get bumper crops.

Gooseberries For plants grown as bushes, cut back the current season's growth to five leaves, except for branches needed to enlarge the plant. For plants grown as cordons, cut all side-shoots back to five leaves, and once your plant has reached the top of the support, cut back the tip to five leaves from last year's growth.

Red and white currants Once cordon plants are at the desired height, cut the growing tip and the shoots from the main stem to one bud of new growth.

Once cordon plants are at the desired height, cut the growing tip and the shoots from the main stem to one bud of new growth. If your secateurs need replacing, check out our Best Buy secateurs.

Veg to sow and plant in June

Plant outdoors: Artichokes, calabrese, celery, celeriac, courgettes, tomatoes, lettuce, marrows, pumpkins, runner beans, summer cauliflowers, sweet peppers, sweetcorn, and winter brassicas.

Artichokes, calabrese, celery, celeriac, courgettes, tomatoes, lettuce, marrows, pumpkins, runner beans, summer cauliflowers, sweet peppers, sweetcorn, and winter brassicas. Sow outdoors: Beetroot, carrots, courgettes, French beans, lettuce, marrow, pak choi, peas, pumpkins, radish, runner beans, salad leaves, sweetcorn and turnips.

Watch our video guide to veg jobs for June.