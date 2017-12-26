Grow your own monthly jobs
Grow your own jobs for May
The danger of frost passes in many areas of the UK during May so we can finally plant tender veg out doors, such as courgettes, runner beans and tomatoes.
What to do in May
Greenhouse
- Plant tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and aubergines
Outdoors
- Plant French and runner beans
- Weed around onions
- Earth up potatoes
- Plant sweetcorn
- Sow and plant winter crops
- Plant courgettes and tomatoes
- Keep sowing catch crops
- Deal with slugs
- Care for strawberries
The rest of the garden
Read our guide to gardening jobs for May.