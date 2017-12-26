Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Grow your own jobs for May

The danger of frost passes in many areas of the UK during May so we can finally plant tender veg out doors, such as courgettes, runner beans and tomatoes.

What to do in May

Greenhouse

  • Plant tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and aubergines

Outdoors

The rest of the garden

Read our guide to gardening jobs for May.

Grow your own jobs for April

Grow your own jobs for June

