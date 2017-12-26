How to get an allotment

In most parts of the country there should be an allotment site within easy reach of your home. If you don't know where your local allotment site is, contact your local council. If you live in a rural area, contact your parish council.

In many areas allotments are so popular that you may have to go on a waiting list. Depending on where you live, this could be a few months to several years. Though this is frustrating, it means you should eventually take over a recently worked plot on a well-cared for site.

A standard plot is about 250sqm, though many sites now offer half or smaller plots, especially if demand is high. Expect to pay around £30-50 a year for a full plot.

What to look for in an allotment

If you're lucky enough to be offered a vacant plot, ask the site secretary or council allotment officer about the following:

Access and parking

Even if you're within walking distance of the allotment, you'll need to drop off heavy or bulky things occassionally.