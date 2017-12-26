How to buy the best electric kettle

What do I need to look for to get a good kettle?

Speed of boiling

One of the most important considerations is how quickly the kettle boils. We assess every kettle we test on how long it takes to boil a litre of water and how long it takes to boil the minimum amount. The slowest kettles can take almost twice as long as the fastest, so check our kettle reviews to make sure the kettle you're considering isn't a slouch.

Noise

Loud kettles can be a real irritation - the noisiest kettle can be almost as loud as an electric drill. That's why our reviews include noise ratings for each kettle.

We measure decibel levels while a kettle boils, and also ask an expert panel to rate how intrusive the noise is.

Size and weight

An electric kettle is something you're likely to use every day, and kettles that are heavy and poorly balanced can be a strain to hold, which is why each of our kettle reviews includes a rating for handling the kettle. You can also try out display models in the shop to see how different electric kettles feel to pick up and tip.

If you find a kettle cumbersome when it's empty, it's probably one to leave on the shelf.

Ease of use

If you have arthritis or trouble gripping things, certain characteristics may make a kettle better suited to your needs. Investing in a kettle that you can fill through the spout means you won't need to keep opening the lid. If you want to use the lid, look for one with an easy-to-press button release that opens the lid wide.

When looking at kettles, make sure the handle is comfortable to grip and hold, while also keeping your hand clear of any steam that may rise from the spout.

If you're partially sighted, opt for a kettle with markings on the water window that are easy to read.