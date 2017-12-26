Kettle features explained

Essential kettle features

Limescale filter

This is the mesh filter that is typically found in the spout, and is particularly essential if you live in an area with hard water.

It should be easy to remove for cleaning, and the mesh should be fine enough and fit well to stop any limescale getting into your cup.

Our kettle reviews rate every kettle for how effective its limescale filter is, as well as whether it's easy to remove, clean and put back in.

Boil-dry protection

This automatically turns the kettle off if it doesn't contain enough water.

Power ratings

The power of a kettle ranges from about 2.2kW to 3kW – higher-wattage kettles are more powerful and so boil faster. Most kettles now have a wattage of 3kW, but we've found that kettles with similar power levels don't always boil at the same speed.

Each of our kettle reviews tells you how long the kettle takes to boil a litre of water, so we can guide you to the fastest models.

Water level markings

All kettles have a recommended minimum amount of water for boiling, but not every model on test has the minimum level clearly marked.

If both right- and left-handed people are going to be using the kettle, look for water level windows on both sides of the kettle. If there is a window under the handle, make sure the markings are still visible when you’re holding the handle during filling.

Our kettle reviews rate each kettle for how easy it is to see the water level, based on whether they have one or two windows or gauges, where they are positioned and how clear the markings are.