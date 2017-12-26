Top five best kettles

Not quite what you need? Get the full list of the best kettles that we recommend.

Buying the best kettle for you

Here are four key things to consider when choosing a kettle:

Price

The cheapest kettles we test are around the £10 mark, with the most expensive setting you back nearly £200. More expensive kettles tend to be made of metal or glass, and have extras such as multiple temperature settings. When it comes to getting the basics right though, we’ve found cheap kettles that outclass pricier rivals in our tests. If you’re looking for a kettle that goes the extra mile, lighting up as it boils or ringing when it’s finished, then it may be worth splashing out. But for a good basic kettle, you could find a bargain at a lower price.

Looks

If you have an open-plan kitchen, you may be concerned with how your kettle is going to look on your worktop. Luckily, most of the products available have aesthetics in mind, and you can get a good-looking kettle to suit your personal taste. Retro-looking kettles are on-trend, as well as more modern glass designs, and even cheap plastic kettles often have options for different colours, letting you coordinate your counter-tops. We’ve found Best Buys in every possible colour and finish, so check our kettle reviews to find the perfect match for you.

Performance

Our independent testing is designed to put every kettle on a level playing field, no matter what the price, and see if it will do its job well when you get it home. We research the features that you care most about in your kettle and reflect this in our tests, so you can be sure that you buy a kettle that won’t let you down. Our scores are broken down into ease of use, speed, energy use, noise and the quality of the limescale filter, so you can always find a good all-rounder amongst our Best Buys.

Reliability

Kettles are one of the most breakdown-prone small appliances, according to our 2017 reliability survey. If you’re sick of traipsing to the shops every few years for a replacement, check our guide to the most reliable kettle brands to find out which products will last the distance.



