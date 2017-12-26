Top five best kettles
By Matt Clear
We reveal the best kettles in five different categories, including the best cheap kettle and our top-scoring energy saver.
We've tested hundreds of kettles, so that you know which would make a great addition to your kitchen and which to avoid. But in case you don't have time to whittle down the choice for yourself, we've rounded up some of our favourite top-scoring Best Buys in the table below.
Each of the kettles recommended in our table has aced our rigorous lab tests, which include in-depth assessments of boiling speed, noise, usability and energy use. We've included our top picks from five different categories, so whether you're looking for an ultra-quiet kettle, a top energy saver or a super-speedy model, there should be something for you.
Best fast boil kettle
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Limescale filter quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
If you're always gasping for a tea, this model will deliver the goods in a speedy 2 minutes 18 seconds. With its low minimum fill, tea for one is even quicker - you'll be waiting just 44 seconds.
Best cheap kettle
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Limescale filter quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
This kettle was a real surprise - it's the cheapest Best Buy we've found in years. It does everything you'd want it to - it's quiet, boils quickly, is easy to use, and has good limescale filter.
Best glass kettle
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Limescale filter quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
We haven’t always been impressed with glass kettles, but this model scored well in our tests. It’s very quick, boiling a litre of water in less than two-and-a-half minutes, and energy efficient too. At 80%, it’s the highest scoring Best Buy glass kettle.
Best quiet kettle
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Limescale filter quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
Few kettles score a full 5 for noise, and this kettle is no exception, but it is one of the quietest we've tested in the last few years. Its also a great all-rounder, being fast, energy efficient, easy to use and effective at keeping limescale out of your cup of tea. At 81% it's a high scoring Best Buy.
Best one cup kettle
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Minimum fill:
- 5 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
You can boil as little as 200ml in this kettle, so there's no need to waste time or electricity on boiling extra water - even if you only need enough for a small mug. It also boils quickly, is easy to use, and comes in a variety of colours.
Prices correct as of November 2017.
And here are three kettles to avoid
Not worth the price tag
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Minimum fill:
- 1 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
If you aren’t put off by the price tag, the sleek and modern design of this kettle might catch your eye. Its digital controls may seem impressive, but they make it hard to use. It also boils for longer than necessary, wasting energy, and has a poor limescale filter that fails to prevent bitty limescale from escaping into your tea. It’s our worst Don’t Buy to date.
Style over substance
- Speed:
- 2 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Minimum fill:
- 3 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
You may be tempted by the price as it’s a lot cheaper than other glass kettles, but this product has some concerning flaws. Not only is it slow, but the minimum fill is high, so you’ll have to boil more water than you need, and it stays on for too long after boiling which wastes electricity. We think it’s a definite Don’t Buy.
Cheap and disappointing
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Minimum fill:
- 3 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
It’s very possible to buy a great inexpensive kettle, but watch out for cheap products that let you down. This kettle is at least quieter than most we test, but with an ineffective limescale filter and a lid you have to manually pull open, you’d be better off with a cheap Best Buy.
Not quite what you need? Get the full list of the best kettles that we recommend.
Buying the best kettle for you
Here are four key things to consider when choosing a kettle:
Price
The cheapest kettles we test are around the £10 mark, with the most expensive setting you back nearly £200. More expensive kettles tend to be made of metal or glass, and have extras such as multiple temperature settings. When it comes to getting the basics right though, we’ve found cheap kettles that outclass pricier rivals in our tests. If you’re looking for a kettle that goes the extra mile, lighting up as it boils or ringing when it’s finished, then it may be worth splashing out. But for a good basic kettle, you could find a bargain at a lower price.
Looks
If you have an open-plan kitchen, you may be concerned with how your kettle is going to look on your worktop. Luckily, most of the products available have aesthetics in mind, and you can get a good-looking kettle to suit your personal taste. Retro-looking kettles are on-trend, as well as more modern glass designs, and even cheap plastic kettles often have options for different colours, letting you coordinate your counter-tops. We’ve found Best Buys in every possible colour and finish, so check our kettle reviews to find the perfect match for you.
Performance
Our independent testing is designed to put every kettle on a level playing field, no matter what the price, and see if it will do its job well when you get it home. We research the features that you care most about in your kettle and reflect this in our tests, so you can be sure that you buy a kettle that won’t let you down. Our scores are broken down into ease of use, speed, energy use, noise and the quality of the limescale filter, so you can always find a good all-rounder amongst our Best Buys.
Reliability
Kettles are one of the most breakdown-prone small appliances, according to our 2017 reliability survey. If you’re sick of traipsing to the shops every few years for a replacement, check our guide to the most reliable kettle brands to find out which products will last the distance.