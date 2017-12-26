Best Cars
Best Electric Cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 14 of 15
The best electric cars are every bit as good as their petrol or diesel rivals, with enough range for most everyday journeys. Discover the best electric cars.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Electric cars have finally come of age, offering virtually all the functionality and practicality of traditional petrol- and diesel-engined cars, while delivering zero exhaust emissions and the potential for very low day-to-day running costs.
As demand increases, more manufacturers are offering all-electric models, spanning car-classes large and small, both mainstream and premium. At one end of the scale is the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf, VW e-Up and e-Golf. At the other, the likes of the BMW i3 and i8, and Tesla Model S and X.
But are these cars good enough to be the best electric cars? The ones below are – electric cars that have aced the same tests as their conventional petrol- or diesel-powered rivals, yet can be recharged from a plug socket for a fraction of the price of a tank of fuel.
Best new electric cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
The nippy, easy-to-drive electric car won't get you too far between charges, but you can't do much better than this model for zipping around town.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
We were impressed at how accurately this electric car replicates the superb handling of the model it’s based on. Plus, unlike some rival electric cars, it sacrifices almost nothing in terms of space either.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
Aside from the usual electric car compromises of a high purchase price and limited range, this is a thoroughly practical and likeable electric compact crossover. Low day-to-day running costs (and government grants) should help ease the financial burden. So if your lifestyle and budget can accommodate an electric car then it should certainly be considered.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
The powerful electric motor means this car doesn’t need much coaxing to take off. Although it needs careful handling, as the instant power can leave it feeling a little frenzied. Compared to petrol and diesel rivals, it's super cheap to run.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
Among the most accomplished all-electric cars currently on sale, there is little compromise compared to a conventional hatchback (price and range aside). It's practical and easy to drive - we highly recommend this car.
Best used electric cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
This small, cheap-to-run electric car is best suited for the city, where there is plenty of access to charging points. If you can keep it charged, you'll find a car that's quiet and easy to drive.
Electric ranges at a glance
Here are all the ranges from all electric cars we've tested so far. This is a Which? member exclusive, so log in to see which cars can do the most miles between charges:
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 500 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs
And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
To take the guesswork out of choosing your next car, take a Which? trial for £1 and you'll receive access to all our expert reviews and advice, plus Which? magazine itself.