Travel agents

The best and worst travel agents

Which holiday company should you use for your next trip? Our survey of thousands of Which? members reveals all.

 

Holiday companies rated

We’ve rated 26 leading travel and holiday companies, including First Choice, Great Rail Journeys, Riviera Travel, Saga, Thomson, Trailfinders and Virgin Holidays to help you book your holiday with confidence. Unlock the table to find out:

  • our seven recommended holiday providers
  • ratings for important factors including value for money, accommodation and customer service
  • which holiday companies are the best to book with
  • which companies show a need for significant improvements.

How you rate holiday companies
WRP Holiday company Holidays offered Customer service Accommodation Description matching reality Value for money Customer score
Subscriber only content Audley Travel Worldwide, tailor-made, tours Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content British Airways Holidays European holidays with BA flights Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Easyjet Holidays European holidays with Easyjet flights Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Exodus Worldwide activity Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Expedia Online travel provider Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Explore Worldwide activity Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content First Choice Worldwide all-inclusive holidays Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Great Rail Journeys Worldwide escorted rail tours Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content HF Holidays Worldwide activity Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Inghams Ski, lakes and mountains Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Jet2 Holidays European holidays with Jet2 flights Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Jules Verne Worldwide escorted tours Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Kuoni Worldwide, tailor-made, tours Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Leger Holidays Worldwide coach holidays and cruises Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Monarch Holidays European holidays with Monarch flights Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Newmarket Holidays Worldwide holidays and tours Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Ramblers Holidays Worldwide walking holidays Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Riviera Travel Worldwide escorted tours Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Saga Worldwide holidays for the over 50s Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Shearings Holidays Worldwide coach holiday specialist Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Thomas Cook Worldwide holidays Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Thomson Worldwide holidays Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Titan Travel Worldwide holidays Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Trailfinders Worldwide, tailor-made, tours Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Travel Republic Worldwide holidays Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Travelsphere Worldwide escorted tours Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Subscriber only content Virgin Holidays Long-haul beach and city holidays Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content

Using the table:
Star ratings are based on one to five stars. The more stars the better. A dash indicates we did not receive enough responses to report on a company in that category. WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.


Average price paid: The average price paid for all holidays by those completing the survey.
Customer service: Provided by the company at the time of booking the holiday and during and after the holiday.
Accommodation: How well the accommodation matched your expectations.
Description matching reality: How well the description of the holiday accurately matched the reality.
Value for money: Overall value for money e.g. the price you paid for what you actually experienced.
Customer score: Based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the company to a friend. Companies with the same customer score are presented in alphabetical order.

How we researched holiday companies

In April 2017, we asked Which? members to complete an online survey about their experiences of travelling with a holiday company. Our results are based on 4,280 member experiences. Only companies and star rating categories with at least 30 responses were reported on.

