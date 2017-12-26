How to buy the best travel cot

A travel cot is a portable cot that you can fold up and put in a bag to take away with you.

Most travel cots have a plastic or metal frame, woven fabric and mesh sides, and a hard segmented bottom with a lightly padded folding mattress.

The best travel cots will be easy to put up and down, and comfortable for your baby to sleep in.

How much do I need to spend on a travel cot?

Travel cots range in price from around £25 to £200 or even more. Generally, cheaper models will be fairly basic, and the mattress supplied may also be quite basic.

More expensive models may come with removable bassinets for younger babies, or other features, such as sounds and lights.

How much you decide to spend may be down to how often you intend to use the travel cot.

Do I need a travel cot?

Pros

Many parents get a lot of use out of travel cots. They can give you the freedom of staying almost anywhere you want without having to worry about where the baby will sleep. A travel cot can also provide an extra sleeping place for babies who come to stay at your home. The playpen-sized models have even more potential for regular use.

Cons

Countless baby travel cots are only ever used a handful of times. They can take up a fair amount of storage space even when folded, and although they’re portable they can be heavy to lug around. So don’t buy one unless you’re sure you'll get some decent use out of it.

You really only need a baby travel cot if you’ll be making regular overnight trips to cot-free homes. Even then, if your baby is likely to stay somewhere overnight on a regular basis (say, with grandparents), it’s worth considering buying a cheap standard cot instead to keep at their house. If you plan to stay at a hotel or holiday home, many will provide a cot or at least will be able to arrange hiring one for you.

Travel cot folding and storage

Travel cots generally fold and unfold using a central locking system – you pull up a ring or handle in the centre of the base, click the sides into place, then push the handle back down to keep the locked sides rigid.

Some models fold flat. These don’t come with a bag and may not fold down small enough to fit into a car boot, so are less suitable for travel (although they are fine as an extra cot for guest babies).

Some models of travel cot can double up as playpens, although they won’t provide as much space as a conventional playpen.

What to check when trying out a travel cot

If you’re buying a new travel cot from a high street shop, ask to see it being assembled, and try carrying the packed cot around for a few minutes.

If you're buying online, be prepared to hunt for bargains. Some price-comparison websites, such as Google Shopping, can help you compare deals – but many comparison sites are little help in this area as they offer too many unrelated products for you to trawl through, rather than a concise list of suppliers and prices.

Check the cot wheels

Some travel cots have wheels or castors, which are a useful extra feature if you’re likely to need to move the cot around. For safety reasons, to stop the cot being moved inadvertently, there should be either four wheels, two of which should be lockable, or two wheels and two legs.

Look for cots with wheels or carry-handles that protrude when they're folded, as these make them easier to shift around.

Wheels on the storage bag – either separate from those on the cot or poking from the cot through the bag – can be valuable, as travel cots are often heavy to carry.

Travel cot weight and size are important

Some baby travel cots are more spacious than others. Look at the measurements – you may want to choose a larger size if you plan to use the cot as a playpen.

Cot weights can vary a lot. You’ll probably appreciate a lighter one if you plan to travel by public transport or plane, rather than by car. However, lighter ones are also likely to be smaller. The weight should be labelled on the cot’s instructions or specifications, but this isn't always the case.

Test the cot folding mechanism

Folding mechanisms can be fiddly – although practice is often all that’s needed. Try unfolding, folding and lifting a few cots in the shop before you buy. If this isn’t possible, or you're buying online, find out whether you can return the cot if you’re not happy with the folding mechanism once you’ve practised at home.

Easy-cleaning travel cots

Look for removable frame cover and mattress covers for easy washing.

Extra features

Some models have a range of extra features, such as a changing mat that fits over the top of the cot, sun blinds and toy storage pockets. Think about whether you’ll use these – if not, you may be paying extra unnecessarily.

Can a travel cot double as a playpen?

If you want the cot to double as a playpen, then four, rather than two, mesh sides will give you and your baby a better view.

Travel cots for young babies

Some travel cots come with a bassinet for newborns, but generally they’re not designed for very young babies, as they don’t have drop-down sides or adjustable mattress heights.

A soft carrycot or Moses basket can be just as portable but more suitable for newborns, and you can also buy light pop-up travel carrycots from a range of baby catalogues.

Moses baskets

Moses baskets are designed to provide your new baby with a safe, snug sleeping place. Usually made from natural palm leaf, Moses baskets are light and have carry handles so you can move your sleeping baby if necessary.

It’s best to avoid carrying your baby around in the basket if possible, particularly if the handles don’t meet in the middle. The Moses basket also provides no protection if you slip or trip on the stairs.

You can place the Moses basket on the floor, or you can buy a foldaway stand for next to your bed, enabling you to reach your baby easily for night-time feeds. If you use one of these, check that it has a safety catch to prevent accidental closing.

A PVC-covered foam mattress will normally be included with the basket, and often you'll get a canopy or hood, lining and quilt, too. Find out more in our guide to choosing a Moses basket.

Carrycots

A carrycot is a sturdier alternative to a Moses basket. If you have a carrycot option on your pushchair, and it's approved for overnight sleeping, you could use this as your baby’s main sleeping place for the early weeks.

However, you may end up spending a lot of time removing and refitting the carrycot to the base, and you may need to buy a mattress that's suitable for night-time sleeping.

You can buy separate carrycots, although they’re not as widely available as Moses baskets. If you do go for this option, choose one that’s fairly light, as you may need to move your baby in it while he or she is sleeping.

Buying a second-hand travel cot

If you're thinking of buying a travel cot second-hand, make sure you have a look at our Travel cot safety advice.

