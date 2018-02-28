Best Buy travel cots
A Best Buy travel cot is easy to use, durable, and will give you one less thing to worry about when you go on holiday.
Don’t waste money on a travel cot that will be a nightmare to put up, or you’ll have to wrestle with to get back into a travel bag. Which? travel cot reviews combine the results of rigorous safety checks and durability testing, ease-of-use assessments, and user trials by parents with their babies and toddlers.
We test the things you can't tell just by looking at a travel cot in the shops or online, including the strength and stability of each model, how easy it is to unfold and get back into a carry bag, plus we inspect every travel cot for any potential safety issues.
- Our experts check the safety, construction and durability, so you can choose a travel cot with confidence and know that it won’t let you down.
- We reveal the travel cots that aren’t as stable or durable as they’re meant to be.
- Our parent-panel tests reveal which travel cots will be a nightmare to use when you’re meant to be relaxing on holiday.
How we uncover the best travel cots
Which? is the only reviews website that puts travel cots through a range of tough safety and durability tests based on British Standards, so you can be sure your baby will have a safer sleeping spot when you’re away on holiday.
Safety our experts check for choking hazards, sharp edges, places a baby or child's head could get trapped, places fingers can get trapped and squeezed, and snag points where clothes could get caught and cause strangulation. We also test locking mechanisms to make sure the travel cot works properly, and check the flammability.
Stability A travel cot needs to be stable, so it doesn’t easily tip over when a toddler is inside. Our experts carry out tests to check it can’t be knocked over easily if your child is active inside, or grabs on to the side.
- Durability Our experts check that the cot base is strong enough to be up to the job. We fold and unfold each travel cot at least 300 times to check it doesn’t break or fail, and we check the frame won’t collapse if pressure is applied.
Travel cot reviews you can trust
We combine safety, stability and durability checks with practical real-life tests by asking parents and their children to test travel cots from some of the most popular brands, including Baby Bjorn, Joie and Nuna. Our experts and parent panel scrutinise each once to make sure it will be a worthwhile purchase and not a waste of money, to help you find the perfect one for your family.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
