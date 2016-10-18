Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Jubilee Court

Hayward Close, Lonsdale Road, Stevenage,
SG1 5BS
01438 730000

About Jubilee Court

Jubilee Court is a modern, purpose-built care home in a quiet residential area in Stevenage, with good transport links. It provides a spectrum of care for residents including residential and specialist dementia care, as well as a range of short-term options. The home has a Best Friends Cafe, hairdressers, and a shop, and is organised as six households each with its own bedrooms, kitchenettes, social and living areas. It also offers full kitchen and laundry facilities as well as dedicated and comfortable quiet areas. All bedrooms are en suite with shower and have internet connectivity, telephone points and nurse call systems, as well as flat screen televisions with integral DVD players. Outside, the landscaped gardens offer a meandering walkway through the grounds with occasional seating areas. There s also a small wooded area, a number of patios and raised vegetable planting areas for keen gardeners.

Accommodation

  • 91Residents
  • 91Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Julie Oakley-Reid

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

