Persistent phone calls from strangers are an unwelcome intrusion into home life. The caller might be a pushy salesperson or a criminal trying to scam you or your relative out of your money. We can help you identify common phone scams and take the necessary action.

On this page you can find details about dealing with phone scams.

What are phone scams?

A phone scam is where fraudsters call you on the phone (known as ‘vishing’), or send you a text message (known as ‘smishing’), to try and trick you into giving them personal information, bank details or money. A common trick is to impersonate a trusted organisation, such as your bank, utility company or major retailer.

Phone calls are particularly intrusive. A real person is harder to ignore than a letter, text or email, and they happen more frequently than doorstep scams. Once your phone number, or your relative's, has got onto a target list, it might be shared with numerous other scammers.

How big is the problem?

Phone scams by text message (smishing), are on the rise, according to the latest figures published by Financial Fraud Action UK. In 2014 it found that 58% of people had received suspect calls, a steep rise from 41% in 2013. Nearly £24m was lost to phone scams in 2014, which was treble the amount in 2013. Recent research from the Financial Ombudsman shows that 80% of phone scam victims are over 55.

Common phone scams

‘Vishing’ (voice) or 'smishing' (text) phone scams

The scam: someone calls or texts pretending to be a person of authority – maybe a police officer or a member of bank staff. They might say that you have been a victim of fraud, or that there is a potential security issue on your account. If you’re worried you might not be thinking straight. The fraudster will then ask questions about your personal or financial details so that they can ‘fix the problem’.

someone calls or texts pretending to be a person of authority – maybe a police officer or a member of bank staff. They might say that you have been a victim of fraud, or that there is a potential security issue on your account. If you’re worried you might not be thinking straight. The fraudster will then ask questions about your personal or financial details so that they can ‘fix the problem’. The reality: the criminal will use the details to access your bank account and take money.

the criminal will use the details to access your bank account and take money. Our advice: never give out your bank details - or any personal details - over the phone. Contact your bank directly to verify any potential problems. Look up the bank’s phone number yourself, from a bank statement or official website, and don’t rely on any numbers given by the caller.

The hang up phone scam

The scam: the scammer tells you that you need to transfer money or give bank details – then tries to gain your trust by telling you to call your bank to check that the call is genuine. They pretend to hang up while you call your bank. You dial your bank’s number and speak to someone who sounds very official and tells you that the original caller is genuine.

the scammer tells you that you need to transfer money or give bank details – then tries to gain your trust by telling you to call your bank to check that the call is genuine. They pretend to hang up while you call your bank. You dial your bank’s number and speak to someone who sounds very official and tells you that the original caller is genuine. The reality: the scam artist doesn’t disconnect the call, allowing them to stay on the line, without you knowing, for up to two minutes. So, when you put the phone down to call your bank, you are still speaking to the criminals, who of course tell you that everything is fine and to go ahead with the transfer.

the scam artist doesn’t disconnect the call, allowing them to stay on the line, without you knowing, for up to two minutes. So, when you put the phone down to call your bank, you are still speaking to the criminals, who of course tell you that everything is fine and to go ahead with the transfer. Our advice: thankfully, upgrades to the UK’s major phone networks have almost stamped out this scam. But, if you’re dubious about a call, wait at least five minutes before calling your bank for verification, or use a different phone. That way the scammer can’t stay on the line.

Microsoft phone scam

The scam: someone calls up pretending to be from Microsoft, or another computer security company. They tell you that you have a virus on your computer or other serious computer problem. They offer to fix the problem by selling you software, or by taking control of your computer remotely to fix it there and then.

someone calls up pretending to be from Microsoft, or another computer security company. They tell you that you have a virus on your computer or other serious computer problem. They offer to fix the problem by selling you software, or by taking control of your computer remotely to fix it there and then. The reality: they don’t know anything about your computer or even if you have one. They’ll take payment for the bogus software or, if you allow them access to your computer, they could steal your personal details, such as account numbers and passwords.

they don’t know anything about your computer or even if you have one. They’ll take payment for the bogus software or, if you allow them access to your computer, they could steal your personal details, such as account numbers and passwords. Our advice: hang up.

The missed call phone scam