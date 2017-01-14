Are cheap Dyson cordless rivals any good?

From left to right; the Hoover Freedom FD22G001, the Vax Slimvac TBTTV1T1 and the Dyson V6.

We’ve just tested a range of popular cordless stick vacuum cleaners from Vax and Hoover, which look similar to the classic Dyson cordless range, but cost a fraction of the price.

The Hoover Freedom FD22G001 and Vax Slimvac TBTTV1T1 mark a departure from the brands’ older cordless designs, and a move towards the slim stick design traditionally favoured by Dyson.

The Vax Slimvac has several variants available – from the basic model, which costs less than £100, to the ‘Total Home’ version which includes specialist accessories for cleaning at heights and tackling stairs and stubborn pet hair. These Vax models also have a latch you can flip round to hold the power button on, so you don’t have to hold it down all the time like you do on a Dyson.

Both the Vax and Hoover cordless vacuums can be found on offer for around £120-£150, whereas the cheapest Dyson V6 model rarely drops below £200.

But do similar looks mean comparable cleaning power? To find out how these cordless cleaners measure up against the Dyson, head straight to our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.

Are cheap cordless vacuums any good?

With the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum cleaner costing around £200, and the Dyson V8 Absolute edging closer to £500, it might be tempting to look around for a cheaper alternative. Particularly when some of the latest cordless vacuums to hit the shops look very similar.

We’ve just tested 13 of the latest cordless vacuum cleaners, and most of our newly reviewed models cost less than £200. But while some models achieved respectable scores, others proved disappointing. Several vacuums scored less than 45%, and one was so poor at picking up dust and dirt that we named it a Don’t Buy, as it scored just 35%.

If you’re on a budget, there are good options to be found for less than £200, so long as you choose wisely. Check our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners to find your perfect model, and make sure you know the models to avoid with our list of Don’t Buy cordless vacuums.

Cordless vacuums vs conventional vacuum cleaners

Cordless vacuum cleaners are becoming increasingly popular, thanks to their lightweight design, and the freedom that cord-free cleaning gives you when tackling household chores.

However, they have some drawbacks – you’ll have to empty the dustbin more regularly for one – but, if you don’t mind the extra maintenance, they can make the actual job of cleaning quicker and easier.

Our testing has shown that while most cordless cleaners can’t match conventional vacuums for cleaning power, the very best cordless models we’ve found are able to compete with top-of-the-range vacuum cleaners. Use our cordless vacuum reviews help you to filter out the cordless cleaners worth buying,

Latest cordless vacuum cleaner reviews for 2017

Here are all the cordless vacuum cleaners we’ve just tested, click on the individual links to get straight to the full review for that model.

Prices correct as of 13 January 2017.

