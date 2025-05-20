Amazon Prime Day 2025: what to expect

Hot on the heels of the Amazon spring sale, the retailer is likely to confirm another Amazon Prime sale in July 2025.

The popular sale gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to offers across the retailer's website on everything from electronics , kitchen appliances , home and garden , and baby products to health and personal care .

These are our predictions for this year’s sale.

What is Prime Big Deals Day?

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is an exclusive sale event that's only open to Amazon Prime members.

When will the July Amazon sale launch?

Amazon has yet to confirm the dates of the Prime sale event, but we're expecting an announcement soon.

Previously, the Prime Day sale happened once a year, but since 2022 there have been two: one in July and another in October.

Here's a look at when Amazon launched its previous Prime Day sales:

2024: 16-17 July, 8-9 October

16-17 July, 8-9 October 2023: 11-12 July, 10-11 October

11-12 July, 10-11 October 2022: 12-13 July, 11-12 October

Starting from midnight on the first day, new deals drop regularly throughout the 48-hour sale.

Amazon Prime Day early access deals

Although Amazon usually saves the most of its deals for Prime Day, we expect to see early deals appear on the website and mobile app a couple of days before the true sale kicks off.

Last year, its 'early deals' covered a selection of own-brand products including Echo Dot speakers, Ring video doorbells and Kindle ebook readers.

Is Prime Day only for Amazon Prime members?

Yes, only Amazon Prime members get access to the Amazon Prime Day discounts. This includes Amazon Prime monthly and annual members, free trial members, and Amazon Student and Amazon Household members.

How much is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year. If you pay annually, you save just over £12 a year.

Students can get an Amazon Prime membership for 50% less, paying £4.49 a month. If students pay annually, it costs £47.49 a year, saving just over £6.

With a subscription, you get access to Prime Video, plus unlimited premium delivery, among other things.

Get a free trial for Amazon Prime Day

If you time it well, you can sign up for 30 days of Amazon Prime for free once the Prime Day sales begin, and then cancel for free before you get charged. If you don't cancel within the 30 days, you'll automatically be switched on to a regular Amazon Prime membership and charged £8.99 a month. The trial gets you access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Photos and more.

If you're a UK undergraduate or postgraduate student, you can get six months of Amazon Prime Student for free . You'll need to prove your course enrolment by providing Amazon with your university email address. After the six months are up, you'll only have to pay half price for a Prime subscription at £4.49 a month, or £47.79 annually. To get this deal, you must be a new member. After your three years at uni, you'll be switched to a regular Prime subscription at £8.99 a month.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, you'll need to visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

Amazon scams: beware of fake Amazon calls and emails

What will go on sale this Prime Day?

Based on what we saw last year for Amazon's first Prime Day event, we expect the retailer to offer discounts across most of its departments. That includes electronics , kitchen appliances , home and garden , baby products and health and personal care .

Back in October 2024, our experts spotted tempting discounts on home products and electronics, including:

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Over-ear wireless headphones with loads of adjustable features and settings. A great choice for travelling and commuting.

Over-ear wireless headphones with loads of adjustable features and settings. A great choice for travelling and commuting. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 A foldable phone that’s large enough to feel like a miniature tablet when open. We like the super-fast charging.

A foldable phone that’s large enough to feel like a miniature tablet when open. We like the super-fast charging. Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT201UK With six pre-set temperatures, this kettle is great for tea fans. It’s speedy and there’s a matching toaster available, too.

With six pre-set temperatures, this kettle is great for tea fans. It’s speedy and there’s a matching toaster available, too. Oral-B iO Series 9 This smartphone-compatible toothbrush has a pressure sensor and various smart features to help you improve your brushing technique.

How to return Amazon items

If you buy a product on Amazon Prime Day and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Act, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Prime Day product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased isn't eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns an d refunds.

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some older technology by shopping the Prime Day sale, make sure you dispose of your old items responsibly.

You have a few options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.