Pricey kettle fails to impress in Which? tests

Our years of testing kettles have shown that price is no indication of quality. We’ve found expensive kettles that are slow, noisy and waste energy, and cheap kettles that delight with their quick, quiet boiling and easy handling.

The latest kettles to undergo our tough lab tests are no exception. We found five Best Buys with prices ranging from £30 to £100, and one pricey kettle that only just escapes being named a Don’t Buy, with a score of 49%.

The 16 kettles we tested are recent 2017 models and include on-trend cheap copper dome kettles from Sainsbury’s and Argos, as well as the latest products from brands including Breville, Kenwood, Morphy Richards, Russell Hobbs and Sage.

Find out which kettles made the grade as Best Buys, and the expensive model with mediocre results, in our kettle reviews.

Latest kettle and toaster reviews

We also uncovered a whopping eight new Best Buy toasters in our recent tests. But with a Don’t Buy model from a well-known brand, it is worth checking our toaster reviews to find one that will serve up golden toast rather than disappointing patchy slices.

If you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen with a matching set, we’ve tested both cheap and pricey options. But are both halves of the set worth having? Our tests showed huge variation in the performance of matching kettles and toasters, with some exceptional sets having two Best Buys and others including one or more disappointing appliance.

Find out more about the sets we’ve just tested below, and follow the links to get our verdict.

Kenwood Turbo kettle and toaster, £90 each

Kenwood claims that this premium retro-styled breakfast set can make your breakfast in 60 seconds, which could be perfect for busy mornings. But at nearly £200 for the set, expectations are high for this kettle and toaster. Do both appliances match their promised speed, score well in other tests, and, most importantly, justify their hefty price tags?

Read our reviews of the Kenwood Turbo kettle and Kenwood Turbo toaster to find out.

Sage by Heston Luxe kettle and toaster, £100 each

With eccentric chef Heston Blumenthal lending his name to this range, this kettle and toaster are certainly different – the kettle sounds a bell when it’s boiled, great for easily-distracted cooks, and the toaster has an illuminated countdown timer telling you when your toast will be ready. But can these pricey appliances do more than just add bells and whistles? Get our verdict in the Sage Heston Soft Top Luxe kettle review and Sage The Toast Select Luxe toaster review.

Russell Hobbs Luna kettle and toaster, £30-£40 each

With the Luna set you can expect a stylish brushed metallic design at a more wallet-friendly price. The kettle and toaster certainly look impressive, but to find out how they score in our tests read the Luna kettle review and Luna Moonlight toaster review.

Sainsbury’s Copper kettle and toaster, £35 each

The eye-catching copper finish puts this budget own-brand set bang on trend, and makes it look more expensive than it actually is. Some supermarket appliances have been known to impress in Which? tests, but others have been underwhelming, if not downright dreadful.

Does getting style on a budget mean a drop in performance? Read the full Sainsbury’s Copper Pyramid Kettle review and Sainsbury’s Copper toaster review to see if this set holds its own against more expensive models.

Why pay more for a kettle or toaster?

Pricey kettles and toasters usually go heavy on the style, with luxurious finishes and premium touches. You’re more likely to get more features too, such as extra temperature or toasting settings and light or sound effects to signify when your water or toast is ready.

But with three kettles under £60 being awarded a Best Buy, including some stylish options, there’s no need to spend more unless you’ve got your heart set on a particular model. Our cheapest Best Buy is the joint-highest scoring model from our most recent test, with 81%, and would also look smart on your worktop. It’s a similar story for toasters, with five of eight recent Best Buys £60 and under.

Watch out though – not every inexpensive product is a bargain. For every great product we find, there are several more average or poor models you’ll want to steer clear of. Get the lowdown on the models to avoid by checking our list of Don’t Buy kettles and Don’t Buy toasters.

The most reliable kettles

Buy cheap buy twice? Not necessarily – a survey of over 4,000 Which? members in 2017 revealed a supermarket brand as one of the most reliable around for kettles.

Our research combines analysis of our test data, to see which kettles consistently score well in our tests, and data from kettle owners about how long their kettle lasted and how happy they were with the brand. This gives us a unique insight into how dependable certain brands are and which ones you should consider when buying a new kettle.

Find out which brands make the most long-lasting products and have the happiest customers with our guide to the most reliable kettle brands.