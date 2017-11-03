Top five cheapest energy deals for November 2017

It might be nearly bonfire night, but your gas and electricity bills needn’t go up like a rocket as the temperatures drop and long winter evenings set in. We’ve sought out the five energy tariffs costing less than £842 for the average user to help you cut costs.

The cheapest tariffs are from Economy Energy and newcomer Usio Energy Supply. The priciest tariffs are from Economy Energy and Glide – sit still on these over winter and you risk paying over £500 more on average per year than you need to.

We’ve calculated the top five cheapest energy deals, plus the best gas and electricity tariffs if you use a small amount of energy or use more energy than average, if you rent your home, or if you want 100% renewable electricity.

Worried about your winter energy bills? Compare gas and electricity prices to find the best deal for you with Which? Switch, our independent energy comparison site. Or phone on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220235.

Five cheap gas and electricity deals for November

There are more than 60 energy suppliers to choose from if you live in England, Scotland and Wales, and hundreds of tariffs. Here, we’ve calculated the five cheapest dual-fuel (gas and electricity) deals.

The list shows how much each tariff would save you over a year, compared with British Gas or Npower’s standard tariff. We’ve chosen these because they’re the cheapest and priciest standard tariffs from the biggest six energy companies.

£830 Economy Energy Online Saver. Fixed tariff with £25 exit fee per fuel. £336 saving from Npower, £271 saving from British Gas. £833 Usio Energy Supply Smart Home after 7pm 0.1. Variable tariff with no exit fee. £333 saving from Npower, £268 saving from British Gas. £836 Usio Energy Supply Smart Home after 7pm Green 0.1. Variable tariff with no exit fee. £330 saving from Npower, £265 saving from British Gas. £839 Usio Energy Supply Smart Lifestyle Fixed Green 0.1. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £327 saving from Npower, £262 saving from British Gas. £841 Avro Energy Simple and Better. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £325 saving from Npower, £260 saving from British Gas.

Best energy tariff for you

One type of energy deal doesn’t fit all. Our calculations are based on the amounts of gas and electricity used on average by medium users, calculated by energy regulator Ofgem.

If you use much more or less energy than average, rent your home (and need a tariff for less than a year), or want 100% renewable electricity, the best deal might be different.

Cheapest energy tariff for low users

If you live alone, are particularly energy-efficient, or spend a lot of time away from your home, the cheapest deal is Economy Energy’s Online Saver (£566 per year).

There’s a £236 saving compared with the priciest Big Six standard tariff for a low user from Scottish Power, and £182 less than the cheapest Big Six standard tariff from SSE.

Cheapest energy tariff for high users

Big family, big house, or a gadget-filled lifestyle? Then chances are you’re using more energy than average. The cheapest deal for high energy users is Avro Energy’s Simple and Better (£1,159 per year).

You can save £481 compared with the priciest Big Six standard tariff for a high user from Npower, and £353 compared with the cheapest Big Six standard tariff from British Gas.

Cheapest energy tariff if you rent your home

If you need an energy tariff for less than 12 months, you’ll need to take into account exit fees on longer fixed-term deals and compare prices for less than a year.

The cheapest deal for nine months is Breeze’s Fixed 1 Year Saver (£587 with no exit fee). Save £216 compared with British Gas, and £275 compared with Npower, on their standard tariffs.

Read our dedicated advice on switching energy supplier as a tenant.

Cheapest energy tariff for 100% renewable electricity

If you’re keen to contribute to renewable electricity and reduce your carbon footprint, several energy companies offer tariffs with 100% renewable electricity.

The cheapest of these is Usio Energy Supply’s Smart Home after 7pm Green 0.1 (£841 per year on average and you need a smart meter). It’s £364 cheaper than the priciest 100% renewable electricity tariff, from Ecotricity.

Some companies also offer green gas: go to renewable energy suppliers to find out more.

Could you save more than £300 on energy?

Customers on poor-value standard variable tariffs typically pay £300 more than customers on the cheapest fixed-term tariffs, energy market regulator Ofgem concluded earlier this week.

It said: ‘If you’re a switched-on consumer, able and willing to seek out good deals, competition will help you reduce the cost of your energy.’

But if you’re among the 14 million people (60% of customers) on variable tariffs, you’re paying more than you need to for energy – and paying more towards energy companies’ costs than those on fixed deals.

‘Suppliers earn more from inactive consumers who stay on SVTs’, Ofgem said. ‘Suppliers rely on these higher (SVT) prices to cover a greater proportion of their operating costs and profits than from fixed tariffs.’

If you’re on a standard tariff, a quarter (26%) of what you pay covers your energy firm’s operating cost and profit. If you have a fixed tariff, just 14% of your bill goes towards operating cost and profit.

Ofgem estimates that if variable tariffs were reduced to a similar level as fixed tariffs, suppliers would make a loss unless they could cut their costs.

Our energy pricing research

Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff available in all regions for an average user, paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills, and are averaged across all regions. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices are rounded to the nearest whole pound.

Prices are based on Ofgem averages for a medium user (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,000kWh of gas per year) unless otherwise stated. Ofgem values for a low user (1,900kWh electricity and 8,000kWh gas) and high user (4,600kWh electricity and 17,000 gas) are also used. Rental comparison based on a London postcode.

The prices given above are correct on 1st November 2017.