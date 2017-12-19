B&Q has issued an urgent product recall for two of its remote-controlled plug sets. It’s found that excessive heat build-up in the plugs could cause nearby products to ignite. Wilko has also recalled one of its plug adapters after certain components failed to meet European standards.

B&Q’s two products are the twin and triple plug sets that come with a remote control to switch them on and off (see images below). The affected products were on sale between September 2014 and November 2017.

Wilko, the retailer, has also recalled its Euro to UK 2 Pin Converter plug due to certain components failing to meet the European standards.

Any customers who have bought these plugs have been urged to stop using them immediately and return them to the nearest B&Q or Wilko store.

What to do if you have B&Q remote-controlled plugs?

The remote-control plugs affected have the following barcodes:

Twin set – 5052931395033

Triple set – 4895130705675

If you, or anyone you know, has one of these sets, follow these simple steps:

Switch it off at the wall; Remove the plug; Return it to your local B&Q store for a full refund.

Don’t worry if you have lost the receipt. In the case of product recalls, proof of purchase is not normally necessary.

If you need further advice or information, contact the B&Q helpline on 0300 303 4482.

What to do if you have a Wilko Euro to UK 2 Pin Converter?

The Wilko product recall is for its own-brand Euro to UK 2 Pin Converter plug with the item code 03430736.

The retailer stated that certain components that were used during the assembly of the product do not meet European standards, and therefore could present a risk to its user.

If you have this product, stop using it immediately and return it to your nearest Wilko store.

If you need further advice or information, contact the Wilko helpline on 0800 032 9329.

What is a product recall?

A product recall will typically come after a manufacturer has discovered a safety concern regarding one of its products. A recall is the most severe level of a safety notice.

A recall can be issued directly to you, if the manufacturer has your details. If that information is not available, then a statement can be publicised via the media.

The government-backed website Register my Appliance allows you to register certain appliances you’ve bought. Doing this means that if a product is recalled, the manufacturer will be able to contact you directly.

You can also check recalled products, from food to cars, on a variety of websites. Take a look at our full product recall guide for more information and a full list of the sites to check.

What are your rights if there’s a product recall?

If a product has had a safety notice issued against it, or if it has been voluntarily recalled, then it will have failed to meet the Consumer Rights Act standards. In this case, you could claim a repair or replacement from the retailer – or in some circumstances, a refund.

You should not be charged for any recall work that needs to be done, such as a repair. But, in some cases, you may be offered a replacement product at a discounted rate instead of a repair. How long you’ve owned the product and how much you’ve paid for it will help you decide on the best course of action.

According to the Consumer Protection Act 1987, anyone who’s harmed by an unsafe product can sue the manufacturer – even if you didn’t buy the product yourself.

For more information on your legal rights, read our guide to the Consumer Rights Act (2015).