Autumn Budget 2025: what was in the small print?

The chancellor set out her Autumn Budget on Wednesday after weeks of anticipation.
While the chancellor talked through the most significant of his planned changes in Parliament last week, some details slipped under the radar.
Here, Which? takes a look through the small print of the Red Book to find some of the changes that might not have made headlines, but could still impact your wallet.
Lifetime Isas were introduced in 2017 to help people aged 18 to 39 buy their first home or save for retirement, offering a 25% government bonus.
The £450,000 house price cap has never been updated, leaving the product difficult to use in many higher-cost areas.
Withdrawals for other reasons are subject to a 25% penalty, which removes the bonus and some of the saver’s own funds.
The chancellor will launch a consultation on a replacement first-time buyer scheme in early 2026.
There were several inheritance tax (IHT) changes announced in the budget, these included:
Currently, if you're on a Plan 2 student loan – which is all English students who started university between 2012 and 2022, and Welsh students who have started since 2012 – you pay back 9% of anything you earn above a certain threshold.
It's currently £28,470 a year and will rise to £29,385 in April 2026. The threshold will then be frozen until 2030, meaning repayments will increase in real terms over time.
Help to Save allows eligible savers to put away £50 a month for four years, building up to £2,400 in deposits.
The government adds a 50% bonus based on the highest balance you reach at key points during the term.
The scheme will now become permanent and will open to an extra 1.5 million low earners from 2028.
The government wants people to pay income tax closer to the time they earn it.
From April 2029, anyone who does a self-assessment tax return and also has PAYE income will see more of their tax collected through their payslip during the year, rather than settling a large bill later.
For people who are fully self-employed, nothing has been decided yet. A consultation will run in early 2026 on options for making self-assessment tax bills due sooner, such as paying in instalments throughout the year.
From April 2026, the government will scrap the tax relief you can currently claim if you work from home and your employer doesn’t cover your extra costs.
However, employers will still be allowed to give staff money towards homeworking expenses without it being taxed.
From April 2026, the payments that workers receive when a shift is cancelled, moved or shortened at short notice, will be treated in the same way as wages.
This means that these payments will be subject to income tax, bringing them into line with how other earnings are taxed.
Overseas retailers can currently send parcels worth £135 or less to the UK without paying customs duty.
This relief will be removed from March 2029 at the latest, meaning low-value goods bought from abroad will be subject to customs duty.
Retailers may pass these extra costs on to shoppers, making some overseas purchases more expensive.
Several smaller tax allowances, including the Married Couple’s Allowance and the Blind Person’s Allowance, will rise by 3.8% from April 2026 in line with September’s CPI figure.
This means the maximum Married Couple’s Allowance will increase from £11,280 to £11,710, while the Blind Person’s Allowance will rise from £3,130 to £3,250.
From April 2026, families on Universal Credit who have more than two children in paid childcare will receive extra help.
The maximum amount that can be reimbursed will rise by £736.06 per month for each additional child, giving larger families more support with rising childcare costs.
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has had its fundraising target increased to £13bn for 2025-26, with the flexibility to raise up to £17bn.
This higher target means that NS&I may look to make its savings products more attractive, which could include improvements to the premium bond prize fund rate or other account rates.
The Loan Charge was introduced in 2016 to tackle tax-avoidance schemes in which workers were paid through so-called loans rather than wages.
Following concerns about the impact of large retrospective tax bills, the government commissioned an independent review.
The Autumn Budget 2025 confirms that a new settlement scheme will be introduced for people with outstanding Loan Charge debts. This will give affected taxpayers an alternative way to resolve what they owe, with full details to be set out separately in the government’s response to the review.