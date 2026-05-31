Best deals in the June sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances this June.

This deals round-up features only products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Air purifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check/verify them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. * References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Bosch Unlimited 7 BCS712GB

Average price in the past six months: £317

Cheapest price in the past six months: £247*

Bagless and cordless stick vacuum cleaner

0.5 litre dust capacity

Weighs 3kg

We like: It's easy to use

We don't like: It's noisy

This cordless vacuum cleaner from Bosch is designed to automatically detect the floor type it’s being used on and adjusts the suction accordingly, such as when going over a rug or moving from tiles to carpet.

The ‘flex tube’ allows you to reach under low furniture, the main floor head has LED lights to spotlight the dirt ahead, and it comes with a crevice tool and an upholstery brush. There's also an additional battery pack and a quick charger tool.

It weighs 3kg, which is about average for a cordless vacuum, and the dust container holds around 0.5 litres, so it will need to be emptied fairly regularly.

See how it performed in our rigorous tests in the full Bosch Unlimited 7 BCS712GB review.

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

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Best washing machine deal

Bosch WGE03408GB

Average price in the past six months: £423

Cheapest price in the past six months: £379*

Freestanding

8kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Powerful spin cycle

We don't like: Slow programs

The Bosch WGE03408GB is marketed as ‘durable’ and ‘extra quiet’, which might catch your eye if you’re often squeezing in laundry after the children have gone to bed.

There are 16 different programs to choose from, but several of these are just temperature variations. All of the usual options like cottons, mixed fabrics, eco and delicates are covered though, plus extra rinse, spin and drain settings.

The ‘Super Quick’ modes are designed to wash smaller loads in 15 or 30 minutes, and you can apply the ‘Speed Perfect’ feature to most programs to shorten them based on the weight of the items in the drum.

But is it a Best Buy? Find out in our full Bosch WGE03408GB review.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

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Best air fryer deal

Philips 4000 Series NA462/79

Average price in the past six months: £211

Cheapest price in the past six months: £150*

Basket

Dual cooking zones

40 x 24 x 47cm (H x W x D)

We like: The drawers are dishwasher-safe

We don't like: The paper manual isn’t as comprehensive as it could be

This black and gold air fryer has two cooking drawers stacked one on to of the other, so its narrower than most.

It’s operated using touch controls at the top of the fryer, where you’ll find auto-cook programs for frozen chips, steak, chicken, fish and vegetables, along with a reheat setting. You can set each compartment to a different cooking time and temperature, or use the synchronise button to ensure both drawers are ready at the same time.

The drawers and trays are non-stick, dishwasher-safe and have internal lights and viewing windows to help you keep an eye on your food as it cooks. There’s also a buzzer that reminds you when to turn your food over, but you can turn it off if you prefer.

Dive into our Philips 4000 Series NA426/79 review to see what our experts made of it.

To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.

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Best air purifier deal

Philips 1000i Series AC1715/30

Average price in the past six months: £186

Cheapest price in the past six months: £130*





Filters: HEPA and carbon

48.5 x 25.3 x 25.3cm (HxWxD), 3.87kg

We like: It's quiet on the lowest setting

We don't like: Energy efficiency could be better

This model from Philips is designed to work in medium rooms of up to 78 square metres. It comes with a 1.8-metre power cord.

It's smart-compatible, meaning that you can control it remotely using the Air+ app for your phone or tablet. Its features include night and auto modes, a timer via the app and four fan speeds.

Read our Philips 1000i Series AC1715/30 review to see what our tests uncovered.

Don't get hot under the collar, for more discounts on air purifiers see our best air purifier deals page.

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Best fridge freezer deal

Kenwood KNF55XD23

Average price in the past six months: £398

Cheapest price in the past six months: £329*

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Silver

We like: It's quiet

We don’t like: The the numbers on the temperature panel are quite small and hard to read

The Kenwood KNF55XD23 is a frost-free fridge freezer, with a fast chill function and adjustable shelves for accommodating larger items and up to 10 bags of shopping.

The doors can be hinged on the right or left, whatever suits your kitchen layout best. It’s a frost-free fridge freezer, as most (but not all) are these days, so you should never have to defrost it yourself. The fridge section has three shelves and a salad crisper drawer, and the freezer has four drawers.

Many fridge freezers have an alarm that sounds if the door is left open, to avoid excessive warm air coming in and increasing the inside temperature. This one doesn’t, so you’ll need to take a bit more care and make sure that you’ve shut it properly.

Does it chill and freeze to perfection? Read our full Kenwood KNF55XD23 review to find out.

For more discounts on fridge freezers – freestanding, integrated and American – see our best fridge freezer deals.

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Best laptop deal

HP OmniBook 5 14" Next Gen AI Laptop

Average price in the past six months: £851

Cheapest price in the past six months: £600*





Snapdragon X-X126100 processor

16GB Ram

512GB SSD storage

We like: Good call clarity

We don't like: No HDMI or SD card slot

One of HP’s higher range laptops, this relatively light and slim laptop has a 14-inch 2K OLED display. Our test model was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, 16GB Ram and 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). That’s an impressive set up for a home computer, but you can pay an extra £200 to upgrade the processor to a Snapdragon X Plus, memory to 32GB Ram and SSD to 1TB.

It’s worth noting that the Snapdragon CPU is ARM-based, similar to the chips found in phones and Macs. Laptops with ARM processors are gaining popularity, due to their impressive performance and power efficiency. But, ARM devices can occasionally run into compatibility issues with software and hardware designed for traditional Windows computers.

Read our full HP OmniBook 5 14" Next Gen AI Laptop review to see if it’s the right PC for you.

See the rest of the best laptop deals we've rounded up.

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Best mattress deal

Dormeo Memory Plus

Average price in the past six months: £261

Cheapest price in the past six months: £190*

Double

Memory foam

We like: Dormeo offers a 200-night sleep trial

We don't like: Grips or handles would make it easier to lift and rotate

You can buy this foam mattress directly from Dormeo, where it comes with a long sleep trial, but if you are not bothered about trying it out first other retailers may be slightly cheaper. It’s made in Poland, arrives rolled up for easy transportation to your bedroom and comes with a 15-year warranty.

It is a lightweight and rather skinny double mattress, which is 16.5cm deep. A 13.5cm standard polyurethane (PU) foam core is covered by one 2.5cm layer of visco-elastic memory foam. The polyester cover is not removable, so you can’t wash it.

Our Dormeo Memory Plus mattress review reveals whether this mattress provides the sink-in comfort of memory foam.

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

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Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 9a

Average price in the past six months: £390

Cheapest price in the past six months: £318*

6.3-inch display with 2,424 x 1,080 resolution

Google Tensor G4 processor with 8GB of Ram

Two rear camera lenses, including a 13Mp ultra-wide camera

We like: Strong rear cameras

We don’t like: Front-camera videos could be better

This mid-range Android phone comes close to the capabilities of the higher-end Pixel 9 series models. It’s even powered by the same Google Tensor G4 processor as the more expensive Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones.

It has a pOLED (plastic OLED) display, a very high peak brightness level and a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus comes with the promise of seven years of security updates, too.

The camera system has also been improved with a 48Mp main lens and 13Mp ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s a 13Mp selfie camera. It’s also the first A-series phone to have the macro focus feature – aiming to provide extra detail when shooting a subject up close.

Read our Google Pixel 9a review to see if these features work as well as you hope they will.

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

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Best tablet deal

11-inch Apple iPad (2025)

Average price in the past six months: £344

Cheapest price in the past six months: £284*

10.9-inch screen

6GB Ram

128GB of storage

We like: Cheapest iPad since 2022

We didn't like: No Apple Intelligence

The 2025 iPad is sure to tempt Apple fans, launching at almost half the price of an iPad Air and £170 less than the iPad mini.

It has a 10.9-inch screen with 2,360 x 1,640-pixel resolution. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 15.

It has a sleek finish and comes in four colours: blue, pink, silver or yellow. It doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence, though, which is Apple’s latest software features powered by AI.

Get all the information you need about this iPad with our Apple 11-inch iPad (2025) review.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

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Best TV deal

LG 43NANO80A6B

Average price in the past six months: £295

Cheapest price in the past six months: £239*

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

Supports HDR10 and HLG formats

We like: LG’s operating system and remote work well together

We don't like: Sound lacks dynamism

This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's Nanocell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.

For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example), but there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.

Read our LG 43NANO80A6B review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging.

See more of this month's best TV deals, with discounts on LG, Samsung and more.

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June sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhanded tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

See our online returns guide for information on the additional rights you have when shopping online.