8 Black Friday bargains to refresh your home office: save money on laptops, monitors, office chairs and more

A comfortable and effective home office is essential for remote work, and Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to pick up big savings on everything you need to create one.

The Black Friday sales are running until 1 December, with online retailers cutting prices on everything from beauty products to home appliances. Every year, some of the best Black Friday deals are on everyday tech and office accessories.

If you're looking for some new gadgets for your workstation, now's the time to buy.

Discover top deal picks on everything from laptops and monitors to supportive chairs, ensuring your workspace is ready to tackle your to-do list.

Home office deals at a glance: Headphones | Keyboard | Laptop | Monitor | Mouse | Office chair | Smart speaker | Tablet

For more tips to help you shop smart in the Black Friday sales, take a look at our Black Friday 2025 advice.

Best laptop deal

Our pick: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (15.6", X1-26-100, 16GB)

Average price in the past six months: £691

Cheapest price in the past six months: £449*

Snapdragon X processor

16GB Ram

256GB of eUFS memory

We like: Processor with AI capabilities

We don't like: Gets very warm below the keyboard

With a large 15-inch screen, this laptop will be suitable for everyday working from home and typing on the go.

A Windows PC that is part of a wave of new Copilot+ computers, this laptop includes a neural processing unit (NPU) that can run AI workloads locally, rather than in the cloud. Coupled with 16GB of Ram, the chipset should provide plenty of power for tackling even the most arduous tasks.

Read our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (15.6") review to find out more pros and cons of this model, or see more of the best laptop deals.

Best monitor deal

Our pick: Asus ProArt PA248QV

Average price in the past six months: £231.94

Lowest price in the past six months: £134.99*

IPS monitor (1,920 x 1,200 pixels)

Height adjustment

Swivel and tilt function

We like: Plenty of adjustment options

We don't like: Rigid buttons

Using a monitor alongside your laptop could help you be more productive and work more comfortably over long periods.

This compact Asus monitor has a 24-inch screen that you connect your devices to via its HDMI port, DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, VGA port and four USB-A ports. Marketed towards creative professionals, it has an IPS display at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and a 75Hz refresh rate. Plus, you can tilt, swivel and rotate it.

Is this monitor right for you? Read the Asus ProArt PA248QV review or see more of the best computer monitors.

Best office chair deal

Our pick: Flexispot Flexi Chair BS8

Average price in the past six months: £192.70

Lowest price in the past six months: £170.03*

23kg

Available in black or grey

Mesh back rest and upholstered seat

We like: Adjustable backrest and seat height

We don't like: Seat depth and seat tilt can't be adjusted

Upgrade your desk chair without splashing out an eye-watering amount of money — this Flexispot Flexi Chair BS8 deal isn't far off its lowest ever price.

The W-shaped design of the seat on this chair is designed to reduce pressure while you sit, and is filled with foam rubber to prevent it from sagging over time. It's available in black or grey, with the option to add a footrest.

What makes this our pick? Read the Flexispot Flexi Chair BS8 review.

Best smart speaker deal

Our pick: Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

Average price in the past six months: £124.38

Lowest price in the past six months: £89.99*

8-inch display

Wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity

13Mp camera

We like: Alexa voice control, easy to set up and use

We don’t like: Screen can be a fingerprint magnet

A smart speaker is a must-have for your home office. Use it to play music or the radio as you work, get quick news updates or control your smart home devices hands-free.

The third generation of Amazon’s smart display has a familiar wedge-shaped design and is a little larger than the previous version. On the top of the device, you’ll spot a mechanical privacy shutter for the camera, plus buttons to mute the microphone or adjust the volume.

Find out more about this smart speaker in our Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) review or see more of the best smart home deals.

Best tablet deal

Our pick: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Average price in the past six months: £802

Cheapest price in the past six months: £403*

11-inch screen

1,600 x 2,560-pixel resolution

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Strong cameras

We didn't like: Videos can judder, based on our lab tests

If you regularly fire off emails from the sofa or you often travel for work, a tablet is a more convenient and lighter alternative to lugging around a bulky laptop.

This 11-inch tablet from Samsung was £899 at launch. It has an eight-core processor with a maximum speed of 3.36GHz, which is seriously powerful. This is backed up with 8GB of Ram – standard for a tablet at this price. This model has 256 GB of storage and you can add more with a micro-SD card.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you by reading our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review, or take a look at more of the best tablet deals.

Best headphone deal

Our pick: JBL Tour Pro 3

Average price in the past six months: £308

Cheapest price in the past six months: £169*

In-ear

Wireless

Noise cancelling

We like: The touchscreen on the case

We don't like: The buds can be fiddly to get out of the case

A pair of noise-cancelling headphones will help you stay focused on your assignments, even in particularly busy households.

These headphones have what JBL calls adaptive noise cancelling, meaning the level of cancelling should adjust to the environment around you. You can also use an ambient mode to let more sounds in, such as when you need to hear train station announcements.

This set comes with five different-sized ear cushions plus a set of foam eartips. You can download the JBL Headphones App on Android and iOS to toggle between the noise-cancelling modes, customise the sound using a music equaliser, adjust settings and run a test to see the best fit of the buds in your ears.

Read our JBL Tour Pro 3 review to find out how they sound.

Best keyboard deal

Popular pick: Logitech Pebble Keys

Average price in the past six months: £27.49

Cheapest price in the past six months: £19.99*

Multi-device Bluetooth wireless keyboard

Use with Windows, MacOS, iPadOS, Android and Chrome OS

QWERTY UK layout

We like: Slim and lightweight

Watch out for: No number pad

A well-positioned keyboard for your desk is essential to maximising productivity while minimising discomfort.

Logitech's Pebble Keys wireless keyboard connects to your laptop, tablet and smartphone via a Bluetooth connection. Plus, you can switch between devices with a tap of a button.

Its scooped keys are designed to feel good on your fingertips, and there are dedicated buttons to search, screen capture, add emojis and more.

Great deals on great products free newsletter Get free tips from our experts in our Deals newsletter, emailed to you monthly and for seasonal sales to help you grab genuine bargains. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Best mouse deal

Popular pick: HP 150 wireless mouse

Average price in the past six months: £12.06

Cheapest price in the past six months: £7.33*

Wireless mouse with a USB receiver

Ambidextrous design

Three buttons

We like: Wireless and portable

Watch out for: Doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity

Ditching your laptop trackpad or clunky wired mouse for a wireless alternative is a simple upgrade that could instantly improve your workspace. It'll allow your hand and arm to rest in a more natural, relaxed position.

This HP mouse connects to your devices using a USB receiver, so you won't be tied down by annoying wires. It'll be suitable for both left and right-handed people, and it has three buttons, including a scroll wheel.