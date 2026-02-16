'Maybe prepping isn't as extreme as it sounds': why you should be stocked up ahead of bad weather

If it feels like the weather has barely given us a break since Christmas, you’re not imagining it. Sky News recently reported that 26 weather stations recorded their wettest January on record, while more than 150 flood alerts have been put in force across the UK.

With such adverse weather comes growing concerns about everything from flooding and power cuts to the possibility of being snowed in at short notice.

And while we're still a ways off an apocalypse-level threat, having a few basic supplies ready is no longer the preserve of doomsday planners; it’s simply common sense.

Martin Pratt explains how a recent trip up north put him face-to-face with some extreme weather and inspired him to get his supply kit ready – and why you might want to do the same.

You might not need a nuclear shelter, but preparing the basics is key

Martin Pratt, Which? lead researcher and writer, says:

'A friend in need led me to make an impromptu trip to Scotland in January. I landed at Aberdeen International airport to more snow than I’d ever seen. The north of Scotland is no stranger to annual blanketing, so I was shocked when my taxi driver said it was also the worst snowfall he had ever seen. It was, by UK standards, extreme weather.

Our nastiest storms can’t be compared to those elsewhere in the world, but this January, thousands of people in England were left without electricity. Infrastructure, not weather, is sometimes the problem. It’s why, for example, households in Tunbridge Wells regularly go without water.

In May 2025, a major supermarket supplier was hit with cyberattacks that left it unable to restock the likes of Aldi and Tesco. A more targeted attack across food distribution could affect whether we can buy groceries at all.

The essentials we rely on are more fragile than we may think.

The idea of prepping for such events may evoke images of off-grid conspiracy theorists, but some level of organisation is clearly a good idea. The threats to our basic needs aren’t going to stop, and I feel it’s time I prepared.

The UK government recommends all homes have:

A torch

A power bank

A radio

Batteries

A first aid kit

Tinned food (just don't forget to also pack a tin opener )

) A minimum of 2.5-3 litres of bottled water per person per day.

It may also give you greater peace of mind to keep a reusable water bottle regularly filled with fresh water and a cool box to store food if your fridge conks out.

A quick inventory of my house gets you the power banks and a few tins of baked beans, so I’m just about ready for a three-hour power cut. The EU advises warm clothes and emergency cash, too. You can use our essential safety and security products guide to make a checklist of the things you need.

I’m considering going one step further than the UK recommendations and buying a power station. Essentially, this is a huge power bank that comes with power outlets to run appliances.

They aren’t cheap. Leading brand DJI’s options start at £349 with the Power 500, which it claims will run a fridge for 22 hours or a microwave for around 45 minutes. Not exactly apocalypse-proof, but it’s something, and it can be charged with solar panels.

Another alternative is to invest in a generator – read our expert advice and compare petrol, diesel and portable options in our guide: how to buy the best generator.'

