Which? reveals: 5 popular pushchairs for £400 and under

Looking for a pushchair under £400? Models from Joie, Mamas & Papa and Maxi Cosi are among the five most popular with Which? members this year.

But our tests have found that just because something is popular doesn't mean it's the best available. Discover below how these five did in our tests and read our pushchair reviews to make sure you're getting the best option for you and your baby.

Most of these pushchairs are world-facing only, unless you use compatible models as a travel system. If parent-newborn interaction is an important aspect, you may want to find a pushchair that's parent-facing – which are typically more expensive.

Joie Nitro (typical price: £85)

World-facing

7.5 kg

Suitable from birth to 15kg (around three years old)

We like: Lightweight and under £100

We don't like: Can't be used as a travel system

The seat can recline to more than 150 degrees, creating a flatter position, suitable for newborns. Being only 7.5kg, it's not too heavy either.

Joie claimed that this pushchair was suitable for children up to 22.5kg, but the instructions state that it's only suitable for children up to 15kg – which is around the weight of a three-year-old.

It isn't car-seat compatible and there aren't options for a carrycot either.

You can compare prices below or read our full Joie Nitro review to see how easy it is to manoeuvre and push.

Hauck Rapid 4 (typical price: £100)

World-facing

Weight: 9.5kg

Suitable from birth to 15kg (around three years old)

We like: Can be used as a travel system with the right car seat

We don't like: Forward-facing only, unless using a carrycot

This budget-friendly pushchair can recline its seat back far enough to have a lie-flat position for newborns.

It's also compatible with certain car seats and can be used as a travel system – you'll have to buy one separately though.

The pushchair isn't available widely on its own without buying second-hand, but you can still buy it as a travel system with a carrycot and Hauck Comfort Fix car seat, which we've also reviewed.

You can compare prices on the travel system bundle below, or read our full Hauck Rapid 4 review to find out if this bargain is a Best Buy.

Mamas & Papas Armadillo (typical price: £249)

World-facing

9.2kg

Suitable from birth to 15kg (around three years old)

We like: Compact when folded and is compatible with several car seat brands

We don't like: Handlebar height isn't adjustable

Released in 2013, this pushchair from Mamas & Papas has been a popular choice with Which? members for a decade. It ticks a lot of boxes for parents due to its spacious seat, large protective hood and not being too heavy.

It's also compatible with several popular baby car seats and can be used as a travel system.

The handlebar is set at 99cm and can't be adjusted. If you're tall, that might be an issue.

If it's been around for 10 years, is it really that good? Read our full Mamas & Papas Armadillo pushchair review to find out. Otherwise, you can compare prices below:

Joie Versatrax (typical price: £340)

World and parent facing

11.8kg

Suitable from birth to 22kg (around four or five years old)

We like: Large shopping basket, plus has one-hand folding and reclining

We don't like: Heavier than other models

Joie's self-described 'hardworking multi-tasker' is jam-packed with features such as one-handed folding, a large shopping basket, and a reversible seat unit that can lie flat.

It's also got big wheels, which should – in theory – make the stroller easier to handle over rougher terrain. It's the heaviest and bulkiest popular pushchair, but comes with a shoulder strap to help mitigate that and make it easier to carry.

It's compatible with Joie carrycots and car seats as a travel system, which we've also reviewed.

You can compare prices below, or read our full Joie Versatrax review to find out if it's the right pushchair for you.

Bugaboo Butterfly (typical price: £400)

World-facing

7.3kg

Suitable from six months to 22kg (around four or five years old)

We like: Very lightweight with good storage room

We don't like: Can't adjust handlebar height or attach a carrycot

This pushchair from Bugaboo is designed for parents living in cities or who travel a lot. It's lightweight and can also be used as a travel system – which we've also reviewed.

When it's folded up, it's small enough to be compliant with IATA carry-on luggage requirements so you can take it on a plane.

It doesn't have a lie-flat seat though, meaning it's not suitable for newborns. If you wish to make it suitable for newborns, a car seat can be bought separately and attached to this pushchair.

You can compare prices below or read our full Bugaboo Butterfly review.

