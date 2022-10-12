New Microsoft Surface laptop and tablet revealed: What you need to know about these MacBook and iPad rivals

Microsoft is no stranger to accessible devices. It launched an adaptive controller to help people with dexterity issues play games on its Xbox consoles and now it's announced a range of adaptive accessories to make its devices more versatile and useful for everyone.

It announced the range alongside the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 tablet. Both are powerhouse devices with specs that put them firmly in the high-end category alongside MacBook Pros and iPad Pros.

Keep reading to see what we learned from Microsoft about its accessible accessories and top-of-the-line computers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 - a computer for everything

If Microsoft wanted to hammer one thing home with its presentation of the Surface Laptop 5, it's that it's capable of doing whatever you want.

Multitasking to clear your workload efficiently - no problem. Lengthy battery life to keep you charged on the go - sure thing. Better cameras for hybrid meetings and calls with family - absolutely: the Surface Laptop 5 is aiming to tick every box and tick it with a flourish.

Underlying all this promise is the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or i7-1255U processor and 8, 16 of 32GB of Ram, depending which spec you go for. These are some of Intel's latest chips and, in conjunction with top-spec Ram, should see the Surface Laptop 5 easily achieve its potential.

It's not all work though - a high-end laptop needs to be just as good for play. The 2,256x1,504-resolution touchscreen on the 13.5-inch model and 2,496x1,664 resolution on the 15-inch model should look as sharp as a chef's knife.

And while we can't yet vouch for the accuracy of the colours and reflectiveness of either screen, Microsoft laptops don't tend to disappoint in these areas.

Whatever size you go for, the screen supports Dolby Vision IQ HDR, which can adjust contrast to suit each scene you're watching and even react to ambient light in your room. Ultimately, videos should look great.

Dolby Atmos sound processing is built in to create a sense of overhead and surround sound, so it should manage some audio immersion while you're watching films,.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 specs



Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 15-inch Dimensions WxDxH (when closed) 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches Weight 1.297kg 1.560kg Processor 12th Gen Intel Core I5-1235U

12th Gen Intel Core I7-1255U 12th Gen Intel Core I7-1255U Memory 8 or 16GB LPDDR5x Ram 8, 16 or 32GB LPDDR5x Ram Screen resolution 2,256 x 1,504 2,496 x 1,664 Graphics Intel Iris XE Graphics Intel Iris XE Graphics Storage 256GB or 512GB SSD (solid-state drive) 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD (solid-state drive) Show full table

How much will the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 cost and when is it out?

13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5:

13.5-inch screen, i5 processor, 8GB of Ram and 256GB SSD - £999

13.5-inch screen, i5 processor, 8GB of Ram and 512GB SSD - £1,269

13.5-inch screen, i5 processor, 16GB of Ram and 512GB SSD - £1,499

13.5-inch screen, i7 processor, 16GB of Ram and 512GB SSD - £1,499

15-inch Surface Laptop 5:

15-inch screen, i7 processor, 8GB of Ram and 256GB SSD - £1,299

15-inch screen, i7 processor, 8GB of Ram and 512GB SSD - £1,499

15-inch screen, i7 processor, 16GB of Ram and 512GB SSD - £1,799

15-inch screen, i7 processor, 32GB of Ram and 1TB SSD - £2,399

You won't need to wait long for these laptops either as Microsoft will start shipping them as early as October 25.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 - versatile and powerful

If tablets are more your thing, but you crave the power of a high-end laptop, then there's the Surface Pro 9.

It's similar to the Surface Laptop 9 in a number of ways. Identical processors, the same array of SSDs (plus an extra 128GB option) and almost identical Ram mean that it's a keyboard away from being a high-end laptop.

You can buy a keyboard separately for a not insignificant £159. For a tablet like this one, it's a sensible add-on if you want to make the most of all that power.

Like the Surface Laptop, it's designed to handle whatever you throw at it, with enough processing power to land a space shuttle (the i7 version in particular), while still ideal for entertainment with a massive 13-inch super-high-resolution 2,880x1,920 screen.

That hefty screen lends itself more to laptops and it's another compelling reason to invest in a keyboard -- you won't want to be holding it for too long.

How does the Surface Pro 9 differ from the Surface Laptop 5?

Other than needing to invest in a keyboard, there are a few other differences:

Rear-facing camera capable of taking HD and 4K video.

capable of taking HD and 4K video. Front-facing camera is Full HD rather than HD-Ready

is Full HD rather than HD-Ready 5G option so you can use data on the go if you get a mobile data plan

so you can use data on the go if you get a mobile data plan 120Hz screen, which means the tablet can refresh the image on screen 120 times per second. It makes scrolling through content look smoother.

which means the tablet can refresh the image on screen 120 times per second. It makes scrolling through content look smoother. Extra USB-C port although it does lose the USB-A port.

although it does lose the USB-A port. Higher-resolution screen so content should look sharper on the Surface Pro 9

so content should look sharper on the Surface Pro 9 Battery life (claimed) on the Pro 9 is shorter than the Surface Laptop at 15.5 hours, but the 5G version is longer at 19 hours.

How much will the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 cost and when is it out?

Surface Pro 9 with i5 processor:

i5 processor, 8GB of Ram, wi-fi, 256GB SSD - £1,099

i5 processor, 16GB of Ram, wi-fi, 256GB SSD - £1,099

Surface Pro 9 with i7 processor:

i7 processor, 16GB of Ram, wi-fi, 256GB SSD - £1,599

i7 processor, 16GB of Ram, wi-fi, 512GB SSD - £1,899

i7 processor, 16GB of Ram, wi-fi, 1TB SSD - £2,199

i7 processor, 32GB of Ram, wi-fi, 1TB SSD - £2,599

As with the Surface Laptop 5 you won't need to wait long for the Surface. Microsoft will start delivering preorders on November 9.

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories - making everyday objects more useable

Many people use a mouse, keyboard, pen or a combination of those every day, and Microsoft wants to make those objects more customisable, and useful, for a wider range of people with diverse needs.

Its Adaptive Accessories work with mice, keyboards and styluses.

Adaptive Mouse

The mouse is made up of three components: the core section (the rectangle with the buttons and scroll wheel), the tail section (where you rest your palm) and the thumb support. The thumb rest can sit on either side of the body, and the core section can be removed and used independently if you prefer a smaller mouse.

There's scope to have more tail sections, too, that are comfier for the size of your hand. There are already some 3D printable alternatives available through Shapeways.

Custom keyboard

It doesn't look like a keyboard, but the Adaptive wireless Hub connects with different modules, called Adaptive buttons, that have customisable functions. Each hub supports four buttons and can connect to three devices wirelessly, so you could control multiple laptops, tablets and even TVs.

The hub can connect to third-party buttons, too, not just Microsoft-designed ones.

The buttons we saw included a D-pad (directional pad), more commonly seen on game controllers, a joystick and traditional buttons, which can control different things depending on the device or app you're using them with.

The joysticks and D-pad are designed for moving cursors, but the options show that Microsoft is thinking about different people's needs and the kind of mobility they find comfortable.

3D-printed stylus grips

Microsoft also unveiled a series of grips for styluses, which were developed with input from the disability community.

As with the mouse grips, they're available through 3D printing service, Shapeways.

Hopefully the designs will also be available for people to print at home if they have a 3D printer.

