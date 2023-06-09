Pimm’s vs Aldi Summer Punch vs Tesco Summer Cup: which is best?

Hazy summer days are a popular time to indulge in a taste of fruity gin-based Pimm's No.1.

If you've got pitchers to fill, we've got the inside track on the cheapest way to do it without sacrificing flavour.

We asked a panel of consumers to blind-taste big brand Pimm's against cheap supermarket rivals from Aldi and Tesco, and found they could save you money.

Both own-label summer punches scored higher than Pimm’s in our taste test, with Aldi nabbing the top spot.

Pimm’s vs supermarket rivals: the results

All the products scored well, but our tasters preferred Aldi and Tesco.

Both are around half the price of Pimm’s, so are worth snapping up, especially if Pimm's is full price (more on this later).

Aldi Classic Summer Punch - 75%

£7.49 for 70cl (£10.70 per litre)

Aldi’s Summer Punch takes the top spot, and at less than £8 a bottle is an absolute steal.

It scored high marks for appearance, aroma, flavour and mouthfeel. Tasters enjoyed the flavour, describing it as refreshing and bursting with fruit flavour. They also thought the levels of bitterness and sweetness were just right.

Available from Aldi.

Tesco Summer Cup - 73%

£8 for 70cl (£11.42 per litre)

Tesco Summer Cup is another great option for making some cocktails this summer. Scoring 73% it’s not far behind our front runner, with tasters scoring it highly.

Some thought the colour was a little too dark, but most loved the flavour and aroma, with one saying 'the flavour had just the right balance of everything'.

Available from Tesco.

Pimm’s No. 1 - 70%

£16.50 for 70cl (£23.57 per litre)

The original Pimm’s No.1 wasn't number one for our tasters. It came last in our taste test, but it's by no means a bad choice, with a still-high score of 70%, a few percentage points behind the supermarket products.

Tasters thought the flavour was average in comparison to the other two. Most felt the colour was a bit too dark, and some found the strength of fruit flavour too weak.

Pimm’s also comes in one-litre bottles. If you find this on offer, it's a better-value way to buy the brand (sometimes even cheaper than the 70cl version).

Available from Sainsbury’s , Tesco , Morrisons , Ocado , Waitrose and Co-op .

All bottles are 25% ABV. Please drink responsibly. See Drinkaware for advice.

Where to find own-brand fruit cups

In previous years, there's been a wider choice of own-brand fruit cup drinks from supermarkets, but we found there were fewer this year. We tested all the options available at the time.

Cheapest place to buy Pimm’s

Pimm’s prices have increased slightly for 2023, but you can get a better deal. One thing hasn't changed - you can nearly always find it on offer, and it's worth shopping around to avoid overpaying.

Typically, a 70cl bottle is around £15-17 at full price, but you'll usually be able to find it on offer for around £12 (£17.14 a litre). The one-litre bottle is retailing at around £20-22 full price this year, but you can find it on offer for more like £15.

Even when on offer, Pimm's is still pricier than supermarket rivals, so if you want the biggest savings, a supermarket brand is your best bet.

Best Pimm's offers we found

Pimm's No.1 70cl bottle, currently £12 (with Nectar / Clubcard loyalty cards) at Sainsbury’s and Tesco

(with Nectar / Clubcard loyalty cards) at and Pmm's No.1 1L bottle, currently £15 at Asda , Morrisons and Tesco

When we checked in 2022, the 70cl bottle could be found for £10 on offer, and the one-litre for £12.

How to make the perfect Pimm’s

To prepare a Pimm’s cocktail, make sure you’ve stocked up on mint, cucumber, strawberries and oranges - the traditional extras added to the punch - as well as lemonade for the mixer.

Whether you’re preparing it in highball glass for yourself or a jug to share, Pimm’s should be prepared with one part booze to three parts lemonade.

Fill a highball glass with ice and pop in a couple of slices of orange, strawberries and cucumber, add a sprig of mint and give it a good stir.

Alternative Pimm’s cocktail recipes

If you’re not feeling the standard Pimm’s and lemonade mix this year, try it with a twist.

Pimm's Royale switches out the lemonade for prosecco (although be warned this is obviously a stronger option on the booze front), while a Pimm's Spritz swaps out one part lemonade with fizz, for a lighter combo.

We've also rounded up a few other interesting options to try:

Pimm’s Mojito

We liked the sound of this unusual option, found on Caroline’s Cooking blog

A few mint leaves

2 teaspoons of sugar

1 tablespoon lime juice

50ml of Pimm's

25ml of soda water

Muddle the lime, sugar and mint in a glass. Add the ice, Pimm’s and soda.

The Pimm’s Pimmlet

Town & Country’s Pimm’s Pimmlet is a classy cocktail infused with the flavours of summer, perfect for a decadent evening party.

25ml Pimm's No.1

25ml gin

25ml fresh lime juice

A dash of sugar syrup

Cucumber and mint to garnish.

Muddle cucumber, mint leaves, sugar in a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and all other ingredients, shake for a minute and strain into a martini glass.

How we tested Pimm's vs own-label gin-based fruit cups

The drinks were assessed in May 2023 by 104 consumers who regularly buy and consume these drinks. 100ml portions were served to each person made up of one part fruit cup and three parts lemonade.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. The panelists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each summer punch and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so tasters didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order of tasting was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panelist had a private booth, so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

15% appearance

25% aroma

50% flavour

10% mouthfeel

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different attributes of gin-based summer cup products.

*All prices and availability info correct as of 6 June 2023.

Typical price shown for Pimm's No. 1 (instead of cheapest at time of publication) due to short-lived nature of offer prices on this product.