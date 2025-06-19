Glastonbury festival packing list: our expert-approved essentials

Glastonbury Festival is just around the corner – and this is your last weekend to get your essentials together.

Our experts have selected the must-have gear to help you make the most of your weekend.

1. Air bed - Bestway AlwayzAire

Average price in the past 6 months £78.99 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £78.99

Max user weight 300kg

300kg Dimensions (HxWxD) inflated 44 x 150 x 196cm, folded 42 x 17 x 37cm

If you fancy a step up from a sleeping bag on the floor, a comfy and reliable air bed could be a game-changer. The Bestway AlwayzAire is a queen-sized model with a built-in pump, but it also allows for manual inflation with your own pump.

Which? members can access our full Bestway AlwayzAire review as well as see all the best air beds from our testing.

2. Ear plugs - Alpine SleepDeep Ear Plugs

Average price in the past 6 months £14.64 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £13.99

Material Silicone-free thermoplastic

Silicone-free thermoplastic Claimed noise reduction 27dB

Getting quality sleep at a festival can be a real challenge, with the constant music and chatter making it tough to unwind. To help drown out that booming bass and ensure you get some much-needed rest, pick up a pair of ear plugs.

The Alpine SleepDeep reusable ear plugs come with a storage case and two sizes of plugs – small and medium – to help get the perfect fit.

Which? members can access our full Alpine SleepDeep Ear Plugs review as well as see all the best ear plugs for sleeping from our testing.

3. Eye mask - Halos Blackout Memory Foam Sleep Mask

Average price in the past 6 months £9.07 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £8.49

Material Memory foam

Another must-have for helping you sleep amid the revelry is an eye mask. The Halos Blackout sleep mask is made from memory foam and has an adjustable strap for a snug fit. It comes with a storage pouch included.

Which? members can access our full Halos Blackout Memory Foam Sleep Mask review as well as see all the best eye masks for sleeping from our testing.

4. Tent - Coleman Kobuk Valley 3+

Average price in the past 6 months £154.89 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £143.99

Dimensions (pitched) 190 x 330 x 130cm (HxWxD)

190 x 330 x 130cm (HxWxD) Stated size Three-person

Camping is part of the fun at festivals – but when the music’s pounding and crowds are stumbling through the campsite, your tent shouldn’t be part of the chaos.

Pick one that’s sturdy enough to handle the elements and the festive mayhem.

This three-person tent from Coleman has a stated water resistance of 4,500mm, a groundsheet sewn in, two windows, multiple air vents, storage pockets and a lamp hook on the ceiling.

We've also reviewed the best four and five person tents and best larger tents for camping

We've also reviewed the best four and five person tents and best larger tents for camping

5. Backpack - Quechua NH Escape 500

Price history unavailable.

Dimensions 50 x 28 x 23cm (HxWxD)



50 x 28 x 23cm (HxWxD) Capacity 32 litres

For carting your festival necessities around with ease, we think this backpack from Quecha is worth a look. It has a 32-litre capacity, multiple pockets for your phone or tablet, straps to connect to a suitcase and chest and waist straps.

Available from Decathlon (£44.99).

Available from Decathlon (£44.99).

6. Umbrella - Totes Eco-brella X-tra Strong Plus Auto Open

Average price in the past 6 months £39.94 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £39.89

Size 104cm (open canopy width), 61cm (pole length), 31cm (closed length)

104cm (open canopy width), 61cm (pole length), 31cm (closed length) Weight 430g

British weather is notoriously unpredictable, so it's best not to be surprised by a shower. This umbrella from Totes automatically opens and closes, and there's a storage bag included.

Which? members can access our full Totes Eco-brella X-tra Strong Plus Auto Open review as well as see all the best umbrellas from our testing.

7. Sleeping bag - Pod 'The Beast' Sleeping Pod

Average price in the past 6 months £44.46 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £39

Packed size 40 x 27cm

40 x 27cm Weight 2.5kg

If you have no other option than to camp on the floor of your tent, it's worthwhile investing in a comfy sleeping bag. This pod-style option aptly named 'The Beast' is larger than the average sleeping bag to accommodate those who find it difficult to sleep in a regular-sized bag.

Which? members can access our full Pod 'The Beast' Sleeping Pod review as well as see all the best sleeping bags from our testing.

8. Water bottle - Stanley AeroLight IceFlow

Average price in the past 6 months £37.81 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £32.13

Capacity 600ml

600ml Dishwasher safe Yes

Keep hydrated in the summer sun with a handy water bottle. We like this one from Stanley – it's double-wall insulated, made from stainless steel, and has a useful carry handle. It's also available in six bright colours.

Which? members can access our full Stanley AeroLight IceFlow review as well as see all the best reusable water bottles from our testing.

9. Portable charger - INIU BI-B6 10000mAh

Average price in the past 6 months £19.16 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £15.99

Size 1.5 x 7 x 13.5cm (HxWxL)

1.5 x 7 x 13.5cm (HxWxL) Weight 205g

Keeping your tech charged away from home is a challenge, especially when you'll likely be taking lots of photos and videos. We've tested a couple of options from Iniu – this one has a medium capacity of 10,000mAh, USB-C input and output, two USB-A outputs and power delivery fast charging.

Which? members can access our full INIU BI-B6 10000mAh review as well as see all the best power banks from our testing.

10. Sun cream - Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion

Average price in the past 6 months £9.21 | Cheapest price in the past 6 months £7

Volume 200ml

200ml SPF 30

It can be easy to forgo skincare when you're knee-deep in the muddy fields of Glastonbury, but it's essential to top up the SPF if you'll be outside all day. One great option is the Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion. We tested the SPF 30 version, but it's also available in SPF 50.

Which? members can access our full Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion SPF30 review as well as see all the best sun creams from our testing.

When is Glastonbury 2025?

Glastonbury Festival 2025 will take place from Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June.

Where is Glastonbury festival held?

Glastonbury Festival is held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. While it's commonly associated with the town of Glastonbury, the actual festival site is a few miles east, in the village of Pilton.

Love seeing live music?

Sign our petition to help Stop Fleecing Fans and put an end to ticket touts. While Glastonbury's tight ticket rules mean its tickets can't be resold, that's sadly not the case for many UK festivals and gigs.

Music fans are often at the mercy of a ticketing industry that allows greedy touts to resell tickets at outrageous prices.

Which? is fighting to change this. We're calling on the government to step in and impose a price cap for resale tickets to gigs, sporting events and theatre. With your support, we can make the ticketing industry fairer for everyone.