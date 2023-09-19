University essentials checklist for freshers

With the first term of uni starting around now, thousands of students will be eagerly preparing for the big move.

But if you are a fresher starting your first year at university, what essentials should you be taking for your room?

Besides the obvious - laptop, headphones and some Best Buy pizza - you might also want to consider items that will make learning as easy and comfortable as possible, without taking up too much space or costing too much money.

Keep scrolling to find our checklist of what every student might need - even if they are living at home.

What essentials do you need for uni?

1. Is a laptop essential for university?

While many university libraries will give you access to computers, many students opt to purchase a laptop.

Not only are they handy for streaming films and video-calling family, but you'll also need it for assignments and accessing any remote learning.

Laptops are easy to carry around and don't take up too much space. Choose one that has good battery life, fast wi-fi and doesn't weigh too much. A decent webcam will also be helpful for interactive online seminars.

Don't overspend on a laptop that's too powerful for your needs though. Between £250 and £400 should be enough if you're only going to be researching and creating Word documents, but to buy a laptop capable of editing photos and videos without too much lag, you'll need to spend upwards of £500.

However, if you plan to work from home and you're on a tight budget, a desktop computer might be a better option.

Desktops are the cheaper of the two, especially if you already have a computer monitor, keyboard and mouse. And while you will be limited to working from your room, you'll get more specifications for your money. Desktops typically have a faster processor, more RAM and storage, and extra ports.

2. University kitchen essentials

Student living isn't usually synonymous with fine dining, but cooking basic meals at home will be vital for those late-night study sessions and will hopefully help save money, too.

But you don't need to pack every gadget going. Stand mixers and coffee machines will just create clutter in a shared kitchen, while most halls will provide a kettle and toaster.

When making your list, think about the basics, such as:

Or, make the most of the space you have by opting for multi-use appliances such as slow cookers, blenders or toastie makers.

3. Headphones

With more lectures and meetings being held online, a quality headset with a built-in microphone has never been more important.

The audio quality of many laptops' built-in microphones and speakers often isn't particularly good. But a headset with a built-in microphone should make your voice clearer and reduce the risk of echoey chats.

In-ear headphones are light and compact which is useful if you plan to carry them around campus all day. But if you'll be using them for long periods of time, over-ear headphones typically provide the best sound quality and comfort.

Lots of over-ear headphones also have active noise cancelling - great for blocking out distractions from loud flatmates or other students in study halls. You'll need to spend a little more for this feature though, it can often add £100 or so to the price of your headphones.

4. Printer

There should be low-cost printer facilities on campus, but when deadlines approach it can be handy - and more affordable - to print at home. Plus, it'll save you queuing behind other students rushing to print out their 10,000-word dissertations.

But choosing which type is best for you will all depend on what you'll be printing, how much room you have and your budget.

If you're short on space and your course requires you to print quality colour prints you should opt for an inkjet printer -they're quiet and compact and you can buy a new one for less than £50. In fact, some of our Best Buy printers start at just £40.

However, if you've got a bigger budget, more space and your course requires you to print lots of black text, opt for a laser printer instead.

You can spend around £150 for a quality laser printer, but while the upfront costs might be higher, printing costs are lower, which should save you money in the long run.

5. Bedding

Squeezed in-between studying and socialising, getting a good night's sleep is a necessity.

A bed and mattress will already be provided, but you'll need to bring pillows and a duvet. You might also want to consider a mattress topper for extra comfort.

If you're on a budget, microfibre pillows, duvets and toppers are normally the cheapest option. Plus, they are machine washable, and you can opt for hypoallergenic if you suffer from allergies.

However, they will need to be replaced every few years so if you'd prefer to spend more and invest in bedding that will last longer or offer more support, choose memory foam instead.

6. Student bank account

For lots of students, this will be the first time they've had to really manage their money so choosing the best student account should be a priority.

Not only do you want a generous 0% overdraft that lasts you the length of your course - you'll also want to make sure you get a deal that gives you the best perks suited to you.

You could get free cash, railcards and other such perks but make sure you'll use them.

All the student accounts we looked at offer an interest-free overdraft, but the limits varied depending on the provider and the duration of the course.

Nationwide, NatWest, RBS and HSBC are willing to offer the most generous limits by the third year of your course.

7. Cleaning products

Most halls will have a weekly cleaner for the communal areas, but you'll be expected to keep your accommodation tidy in the meantime.

You'll need basics such as dishcloths, washing up liquid and kitchen spray. But vacuum cleaners and dishwashers will be provided.

And don't forget you'll also have to take care of your dirty washing.

Coin or card operated washing machines will be available in the halls, but students must supply their own detergent.

How do you pack everything for uni?

While it's tempting to overpack for university, remember you won't have much space to work with. Uni halls can be quite cramped so you really need to think about what you're actually going to use.

There are also plenty of items that are already included with your accommodation. You should check with the housing office or uni website to find out if the following items will be provided:

Kettle

Toaster

Desk and chair

Bed and mattress

TV

Large kitchen appliances

Candles

Vacuum cleaner

Iron

