Our guide to B&Q kitchens reveals what its customers really think of its fitted kitchens, customer service and value for money.

We've surveyed thousands of kitchen company customers to reveal how B&Q kitchens compare with rival brands such as Homebase, John Lewis and Wickes.

You can also see how B&Q is rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money in the table below, and read comments from B&Q kitchen owners underneath.

Log in or sign up for a £1 Which? trial to find out what more than 130 of B&Q's fitted-kitchen customers really think of its kitchens.

B&Q Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money

Go to best and worst kitchen brands to find out how B&Q fitted kitchens compare with other brands.

B&Q kitchen installation

We weren't able to rate B&Q's kitchen installation, as not enough people in our survey had their kitchen installed by B&Q - 25% of people who bought a B&Q kitchen fitted it themselves, while only 9% of people overall fitted their own kitchen.

See how other kitchen brands, including Homebase and Wickes, were rated for installation by visiting our kitchen installation page.

B&Q kitchens

Click through our gallery to see a range of B&Q kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

B&Q kitchens gallery B&Q Chillingham kitchen

B&Q Farleigh kitchen

B&Q Raffello High Gloss Aubergine Slab kitchen

B&Q Walnut Shaker kitchen

B&Q Santini Gloss Grey Slab kitchen Previous

Next







Previous

Next

B&Q has 13 kitchens in its range, including modern, country and colourful designs. Each kitchen comes in a selection of colour options, some up to six. They are all branded as either Cooke & Lewis (its more expensive kitchens) or IT, which B&Q describes as 'stylish, affordable and inviting kitchens'.

Cost of a mid-range B&Q kitchen: Log in now to discover the price of a mid-range B&Q kitchen when we went undercover to visit each brand to ask for a specific kitchen layout.

This will also unlock B&Q's scores and our kitchen costs page, where you can see how B&Q compares on price with other kitchen brands and how we collected these prices. You can also find out how much the average kitchen costs and read our tips on how to keep costs down.

Planning/design service: Free design service in store or at home using B&Q Spaces design software. This can then be accessed and edited online, but you can't use the tool until you've had an initial consultation.

Installation: Optional fitting service where the entire process is managed and carried out by B&Q fitters, at an extra cost.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, kitchen flooring and wall tiles, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you.