If you're considering buying a kitchen from online retailer DIY Kitchens, first find out what its customers think of its kitchens and customer service.

We've spoken to more than 3,000 kitchen customers to find out what they have to say about the brand of kitchen they have bought. This means we've been able to rate big-name brands including B&Q, Homebase, Ikea and Magnet.

Which? members can log in now to unlock the tables below and see how DIY Kitchens was rated for its durability, quality of products and finish customer service and value for money. You can also read comments from DIY Kitchens customers.

If you're not a Which? member, you can take out a £1 Which? trial to see this, plus reviews of thousands of products, from washing machines to ovens.

DIY Kitchens Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Durability Value for money

Go to best and worst kitchen brands to find out how DIY Kitchens fitted kitchens compare with other brands.

DIY Kitchens installation

We weren't able to rate DIY Kitchens's own kitchen installation as it doesn't offer this service. 38% of DIY Kitchens' customers fitted the kitchen themselves and 34% had it installed by another company or installer.

See how other kitchen brands, including Homebase and Wickes, were rated for installation by visiting our kitchen installation page.

DIY Kitchens

Click through our gallery to see a range of DIY Kitchens kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

DIY Kitchens DIY Kitchens Clayton Graphite kitchen

DIY Kitchens Stanbury Nothern Tide kitchen

DIY Kitchens livorna White kitchen

DIY Kitchens Silsden Cashmere kitchen

DIY Kitchens Malton Oak kithen Previous

Next







Previous

Next

DIY Kitchens is an online company with one showroom in West Yorkshire. It sells a wide range of styles, including bespoke painted, handleless, shaker and inframe kitchens, most in a large variety of colours and finishes. It can also create bespoke colours.

If you can't get to the showroom, you can take a virtual tour of it online. You can also view kitchens from real customers and also order door, carcass and worktop samples online.

Planning/design service: It doesn't have any kitchen designers or a design service. It does have an online planner (http://planner.diy-kitchens.com/plan/range/), although this is still in the testing phase. You can also send the company a plan or quote you have from elsewhere and it says it will give you a revised quote based on one of its kitchens.

Installation: DIY Kitchens doesn't offer any installation services, so you'll have to find your own installer, or fit it yourself.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you. It doesn't sell kitchen flooring or wall tiles.