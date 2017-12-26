Find out how Magnet kitchen customers rate it for customer service, the quality of its kitchens and value for money.

Visit our page on the best and worst kitchen brands to see how Magnet kitchens compare with other brands.

Magnet kitchens installation

Magnet kitchens

We also asked kitchen owners about the installation process, including rating the speed of installation, the quality, mess made and the communication from the installer, to see whether it was hassle-free, or a total pain.See how Magnet kitchens compare with other brands for installation by visiting our kitchen installation page

Click through our gallery to see a range of Magnet kitchens across different styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

Magnet kitchens gallery Magnet Arlington Cream kitchen

Magnet Oak Slab kitchen

Magnet Astral Blue kitchen

Magnet Shaker Cream kitchen

Magnet Studio Cream kitchen Previous

Magnet has more than 50 kitchens in its range. You can view them online grouped by price, style (modern, traditional or shaker), cabinet finish and/or colour.

All Magnet kitchens are made to order, and Magnet offers what it calls a 'Full Circle Service' to help you through the process of buying and installing your kitchen (see details below). This includes an aftercare service called Smart Care, where Magnet will provide information on caring for your kitchen as well as checking it's all fitted correctly.

Planning/design service: Magnet offers a free design service at home, where a designer will measure up and discuss what is best for your needs. You'll then need to go in store to see your design, which you can talk through with the designer to make sure it's fully personalised. You can also book an appointment to go in-store for advice, and use Magnet's online kitchen planner to play around with designs before or after an appointment.

Installation: An optional fitting service where the entire process is managed and carried out by Magnet fitters, at an extra cost.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you. Magnet doesn't sell flooring or wall tiles.