Which? Don't Buy washing-up liquids

The Don't Buy washing-up liquids uncovered by our tests turn washing-up from a minor daily chore into a tedious task made more difficult by the need to scrub and scrape your way through the dishes.

In contrast, Best Buy washing-up liquids help you blitz through piles of greasy grimy plates with ease.

The lowest-scoring washing-up liquid we tested cleaned just 625 plates per 100ml of liquid. The best products can clean twice that number.

Log in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our full list of Don't Buy products on this page.