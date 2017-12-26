Which? Don't Buy washing-up liquids
The Don't Buy washing-up liquids uncovered by our tests turn washing-up from a minor daily chore into a tedious task made more difficult by the need to scrub and scrape your way through the dishes.
In contrast, Best Buy washing-up liquids help you blitz through piles of greasy grimy plates with ease.
The lowest-scoring washing-up liquid we tested cleaned just 625 plates per 100ml of liquid. The best products can clean twice that number.
Log in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our full list of Don't Buy products on this page.
Washing-up liquids to avoid
We test the most popular washing-up liquids - from big brands such as Fairy and Ecover, to supermarket own-labels including Tesco and Morrsions. Our tough testing enables us to showcase the liquids that'll blast through fat and grease, and highlight those that struggle to make an impact on fat and food grime.
- In our tests, we assess how well each washing-up liquid cleans fat from plates, how long the foam lasts, and how well it battles through tough baked-on grease.
- We give every washing-up liquid an overall Which? test score, so you can quickly see which to buy and which to avoid.
- We test the most popular washing-up liquids, from supermarket own-brands to the priciest big brands, so you can find out where you can save money.
We test washing-up liquids to help you choose the best ones. Here, we show you the worst - so you know which ones to avoid the next time your bottle runs out. If you're a Which? member, you can log in to unlock our full list of Don't Buy products on this page.
Not yet a Which? member? Find out which washing-up liquids are Don't Buys and get access to all the reviews on our website - including the Best Buy washing-up liquids - by taking out a £1 trial to Which?