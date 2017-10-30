Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Hub

Unit 4 Michael Gill Building Tolgate Lane, Rochester, Kent,
ME2 4TG
0300 303 1555
www.carersfirst.org.uk
info@carersfirst.org.uk

About Carers Hub

The Carers Hub is a central phone line for support, information and advice for carers, it is manned by trained carer support staff who will ensure that you get the advice you need when you need it. If a listening voice at the other end of the line is what you are looking for, they are there no matter how big or small your query is. Carers First also takes referrals from carers and professionals on this number and provide event and group information.

Who runs this service

  • Carers First

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
