Fraud is now at record levels, with more than five million scams costing Brits a mind-boggling £9bn each year. While there are sensible steps we can all take to protect ourselves and older relatives and friends, an unfair burden has been placed on the public. Which? is urging the government to take the lead and ensure companies safeguard us all from scams. Sign up to the campaign here.

Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly.

Tel: 0800 169 6565 (advice line)

www.ageuk.org.uk

Action Fraud

UK’s National Fraud reporting centre. They monitor and investigate cases of fraud. If you’ve been scammed or conned, let them know.

Tel: 0300 123 2040

www.actionfraud.police.uk

Citizens Advice

For advice on consumer law or reporting unscrupulous traders.

Tel: 03454 04 05 06

www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Financial Ombudsman

Independent service to help consumers resolve disputes with financial organisations such as banks and building societies.

Tel: 0800 023 4 567

www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk

Ofcom

Independent regulator of the UK communications industry. Offers advice about nuisance calls and texts.

www.consumers.ofcom.org

Guide to nuisance calls

UK Premium rate services regulator. Report any scams related to premium rate numbers to them.

Tel: 0800 500 212

www.phonepayplus.org.uk

Silverline

Free, confidential 24-hour phone line for older people. People can call anytime for advice, information or simply a chat.

0800 4 70 80 90

www.silverline.org

Think Jessica

Support and advice for victims of postal scams.

www.thinkjessica.com

Which? Consumer Rights

Expert advice to help you solve consumer problems.

www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/scams

Which? Trusted Traders

Search for a recommended trader in your local area.

trustedtraders.which.co.uk/

