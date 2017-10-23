Boots has issued a recall of two types of its baby dummies after an inspection found they could be faulty.

The pharmacy chain has warned parents to return the dummies, which have been deemed unsafe after company bosses discovered what’s been described as a ‘potential manufacturing fault’.

One of the dummies – or ‘airflow soothers’ as they are called on the packaging – is specifically for babies more than six months old. The other is for babies who are newborn or under six months.

Concerned about your baby’s safety? Find out what our reviews of cot mattresses, baby monitors and child car seats have uncovered.

Boots Baby Airflow Soothers recall

It’s not known precisely what the fault is, but parents are being urged to return any of the affected Baby Airflow Soothers they have (packaging pictured above) to a Boots store for a full refund or a replacement with a similar item.

A statement from Boots says: ‘The health and safety of our customers and patients is always our highest priority.

‘We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to offer our reassurances that as soon as a fault was identified as part of our quality control process we immediately removed these lines from sale.

‘No other Boots baby products are affected by this recall, but if you have any further questions or concerns you can call Boots Customer Care on 0800 915 0004 or speak to someone at your local Boots store.’

How Which? tests for baby safety

From car seats to cot mattresses, it can be confusing and overwhelming trying to find the best products for your baby.

Baby safety is paramount, which is why our tests go further to identify any potential dangers.

For pushchairs, this includes uncovering any potential choking hazards and traps where fingers can get caught.

We even use a special device (pictured below) that replicates toddler jaws, so we can see whether your child could potentially choke on anything that they bite off while chewing on their pushchair’s bumper bar.

Every child car seat we review goes through our extensive crash tests. Each seat endures a front crash, equivalent to a head-on collision at around 40mph, and a side crash, equivalent to two cars crashing into each other at 30mph.

This is repeated again and again, with the seat installed in all the different ways it can be used, and we can go through as many as 20 samples of the same seat to get the final score for just one.

Once you choose a car seat and pushchair, it’s important to use them correctly. Follow our pushchair safety tips to avoid any accidents or injuries when using your stroller, and also read our common car seat mistakes to ensure your car seat is installed correctly.