Best and worst broadband providers for 2023 revealed

TalkTalk has been rated as the worst major broadband provider in our annual satisfaction survey, which saw the ‘Big Four’ providers losing out to smaller firms that don’t hike customer bills midway through contracts.

Broadband connections have become an essential part of every day life, so it's crucial to have a provider you can rely on at a price that's fair. But with millions of customers facing increases of over 14% this year, our research shows that these price hikes don't tend to come with better service. Our survey of almost 4,000 broadband customers found that, while big firms like BT and TalkTalk are on the verge of issuing huge mid-contract price increases, many offer little more than slow speeds, appalling customer service and mediocre technical support in return.

Meanwhile, smaller companies that commit to keep the amount you pay the same for the full length of your contract were some of the highest rated.

The UK's major broadband providers compared

Together, four big providers - BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media - cover the majority of the UK broadband market. However, their customers gave them mediocre ratings at best.

TalkTalk customers gave it the lowest possible ratings for technical support, customer service and broadband speed. One in five of those who had switched away from TalkTalk put this down to their connection being too slow, while a fifth of current customers also told us they would not recommend TalkTalk to others. Meanwhile, TalkTalk is set to hike its broadband prices by 14.2% next month courtesy of its inflation-based, mid-contract price rise structure.

BT uses a similar pricing structure, so many of its customers will see a 14.4% price hike next month. It's unsurprising then, that nearly four in ten customers who had departed BT told us this was due to a price rise. Overall, BT managed better ratings than the other 'Big Four' providers but it was easily outshone by smaller competitors. Customer service and value for money were particular weaknesses.

Virgin Media is introducing tricky-to-avoid inflation-based mid-contract price rises in 2024, however it has announced that current customers will see costs rise by an average of 13.8% next month. This year, affected customers are still able to switch away. Our survey suggests that might be worth considering - Virgin Media received lacklustre ratings from customers, particularly around customer service and technical support. Alongside that, two in five Virgin Media customers told us they pay more than £40 per month for their connection, going some way towards explaining why this provider had some of the lowest ratings when it came to value for money.

The last of the Big Four - Sky - has avoided putting clauses covering inflation-based price rises in its contracts, so customers can switch away penalty-free when notified of price hikes. This year's price increases come into force this Saturday, with the average increase sitting at 8.1% - substantial, but lower than the other Big Four providers. Sky fell between BT and Virgin Media in our rankings. Its customers were the most likely to have experienced an issue with their connection in the past year, though it was considered easier to contact than both TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

It's easy to switch broadband provider

With many broadband providers raising prices it's more important than ever to ensure you're getting value for money from a connection you can rely on. Switching or haggling are the best ways to ensure providers work hard for your money, and could save you hundreds of pounds each year.

However, our survey also found that more than half of broadband customers have been with the same provider for more than two years. Some 46% have never switched and BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media have the customers most likely to say that they've never been with another provider. If you're in this boat it's worth weighing up a switch - the grass truly can be greener.

If you're switching between the many providers that use the Openreach network - such as BT, EE Broadband, Plusnet, Shell Energy Broadband, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen Internet - you only have to contact one provider. Long periods of downtime between connections is uncommon and you can often switch without requiring an engineer visit.

Switching broadband providers isn't only about getting better service, it can also result in big savings. Our research has shown that simply switching broadband provider could save as much as £125 per year.

Ready to upgrade your connection? We've broken the switching process down into four straightforward steps. Get started using our guide on how to switch broadband provider.

Which? calls on broadband providers to step up

A Which? campaign is calling on essential businesses, including telecoms providers, to help consumers grappling with the impact of the cost of living crisis. Like supermarkets and energy companies, telecoms providers must pull together to create a fairer market, and help those struggling with the financial and emotional impact of rising prices.

We're calling on all broadband providers to allow customers to leave their contract and switch to another provider without penalty if prices are hiked mid-contract - regardless of whether or not these increases can be said to be 'transparent'. Soaring inflation means millions of broadband customers are facing increases of more than 14% - an amount which would have been unforeseeable for customers signing up to their contract more than a year ago.

We also want 2023 mid-contract price rises to be cancelled for financially vulnerable consumers. This should apply to those consumers known to providers and all those who are eligible for social tariffs, but have not yet taken one. Providers should work with government and Ofcom to identify these customers using all data available to them.

Customers who have gone beyond the minimum term of their contract are free to leave their provider at any time and should do this or haggle as soon as possible if they want to avoid upcoming price increases. For those looking to switch providers, we recommend looking at companies that don't bake price increases into contracts and that provide adequate support and decent customer service for the duration of the agreement.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: 'It’s unacceptable that the major broadband firms are hiking prices for their mediocre services by such huge sums during this unrelenting cost of living crisis.

'Which? is calling for all providers to allow customers to exit their contracts penalty free if the price goes up and to cancel 2023 hikes outright for financially vulnerable consumers.

'With just days to go until inflation-busting price hikes take effect, customers who are out of contract should take action now to switch away, cut costs and avoid paying a lot more for their current service.'

