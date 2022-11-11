Best Black Friday Apple deals 2022

Big price drops on Apple products are rare, but the Black Friday sales season can be an exception. To save you time and money, we've rounded up the very best Apple deals so you can bag a bargain.

Although it's unlikely you'll see huge savings on the latest releases, there's still a good chance of snapping up a deal on older models that are usually discounted when new devices come out. We only recommend products that have been rigorously tested in our lab. But it's still worth checking our reviews to find out whether it's going to be perfect for you and your needs.

Keep scrolling for the best retailer deals on Apple products. We'll also be updating this page regularly with new Black Friday Apple 2022 deals, so keep checking back.

Look out for Currys as well – it is offering six months of free Apple TV+ with every Black Friday deal purchase made from November 2 – November 29.

iPhone Black Friday deals

Apple iPhone 11, original price £729

Since newer iPhones have been released, the price of the iPhone 11 has gone down a lot. The iPhone 11 has the same two rear cameras as the iPhone 12 and a high-resolution 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, but it doesn't have 5G.

See below for the latest discounts, read our Apple iPhone 11 review to get the full scoop on this device, or check contract deals on the iPhone 11.

Airpods Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods (2021), original price £189

The third-generation (and latest) Apple AirPods have decent bass and deliver clear frequencies for music lovers.

Check out the latest deals below, but be aware that we've previously spotted these AirPods on sale for just under £160, so you might want to hold off purchasing until prices drop further.

We've rounded up where you can buy these AirPods below, or get our full, expert opinion on them in our Apple AirPods (2021) review.

iPad Black Friday deals

Apple iPad Mini (2021), original price £619

This 8-inch iPad from Apple was released in 2021. It's powerful and can handle demanding graphics and apps. The version we tested has 64GB of storage. That’s a reasonable amount of space, but with no micro-SD slot to increase the memory, you need to be sure it will be enough before you buy. There is a 256GB version, too.

Read our full iPad Mini (2021) review to see how it did in our tests, or check out the prices below.

Macbook Black Friday deals

Apple MacBook Air 13in (2022), original price £1,249

This 2022 Apple MacBook Air is the latest iteration of its vastly popular paper-thin laptop and it features the M2 chip. This is the MacBook to choose if you want excellent portability.

This version features Apple's Liquid Retina display, which is a big selling point if you're looking to edit photos and videos. With the upgrade in performance on this 2022 model, you will see a slightly diminished battery life in comparison with its predecessor.

Read our full Apple Macbook Air 13in (2022) review to help you decide if it's worth your money, or buy it using the links below.

How to get an even better deal on Apple tech

Even when Apple products are discounted, they can still be some of the most expensive tech products on the market. You might be able to save hundreds of pounds more if you buy a refurbished or second-hand device, but it's important to know what to expect depending on where you buy it from. Read more advice on refurbished or second-hand devices in the articles below:

How to recycle your old Apple tech

If you're upgrading from an older Apple product, you might be wondering what to do with the old one.

If your product is eligible, Apple will trade it in for credit against your next purchase. You can get up to £40 for an iPhone 7 or up to £315 for an iPhone 12.

Visit Apple's trade in page to see if your device is eligible.

Electronics, particularly devices with batteries (such as mobile phones) should not be disposed of in your general household waste or kerbside recycling.

See all our expert advice on how to recycle electrical items.

