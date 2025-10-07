10 small appliances that make a big difference

Big improvements to your lifestyle don’t always come from big products. Sometimes, it’s the smallest additions that make the biggest impact and the right small appliances can truly transform your daily routine.

From multi-functional kitchen gadgets to discreet smart tech, today’s market is full of clever, compact devices designed to deliver convenience without clutter.

The choice can seem overwhelming, but thanks to our expert reviews, you can find easy-to-use products that promise a more effortless and enjoyable lifestyle.

We’ve rounded up 10 small appliances that offer performance far beyond their size. Plus, if you're a Which? member, you’ll get instant access to the Best Buys from our rigorous tests.

1. Handheld clothes steamers

Handheld clothes steamers are a quick and fuss-free fix for removing stubborn creases in your clothes, without setting up the iron and board. They use hot steam to relax fabric fibres, making them ideal for freshening up delicate garments, curtains and even upholstery.

Thanks to their compact size, many are small enough to pack in a suitcase and make useful travel companions for sprucing up clothing on the go.

In our rigorous tests of clothes steamers, we attempted to straighten more than 100 creased garments, so whether you’re tackling cotton, linen or silk, we know the models that work.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best clothes steamers.

2. Rice cookers

Cooking rice may seem simple, but getting it right on the hob can be surprisingly tricky. The best rice cookers make a useful addition to your kitchen countertop and deliver fluffy, tasty rice every time.

Rice cookers are also ideal for busy households. With features such as the timer, smart sensor and keep-warm function, you can load them up and return to perfect results when you’re ready.

Some models even offer one-pot meal features – just add protein, vegetables, and seasoning for a deliciously easy dinner with minimal washing up.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best rice cookers.

3. Handheld vacuum cleaners

Compact, cordless and easy to grab at a moment’s notice, handheld vacuum cleaners are ideal for quick clean-ups around the house or touch-ups in the car, without the hassle of cords.

Whether you’re tackling crumbs on the kitchen counter, pet hair on the sofa or a spill in the car boot, handheld vacuums are a lightweight, convenient solution for everyday messes.

Bear in mind that they're not designed for deep cleaning and often have limited battery life and suction power. In our expert testing, our top Best Buy – a higher-end model – stood out for its exceptional ability to handle pet hair and clean car interiors.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best handheld vacuum cleaners.

4. Milk frothers

A milk frother may seem like a small indulgence, but it can seriously transform your morning coffee or evening hot chocolate into a barista-style drink at home.

Many of the compact and stylish models we tested do double duty, with dedicated settings for making hot chocolate directly in the jug, rather than adding powder to warmed milk.

Our experts compared popular models, including Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser and electric milk frothers from Dualit, Lavazza, Swan and more. They timed how fast they were, assessed ease of use and cleaning, and taste-tested the finished milk or hot chocolate.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best milk frothers.

5. Smart plugs

Smart plugs may look like regular plugs, but they're equipped with smart technology that enables you to control appliances via your phone or voice assistant. This means you can effortlessly switch on a lamp without lifting a finger or even set the kettle to boil before you walk into the kitchen.

It’s a small change that can make everyday routines easier, especially if you want to set schedules and control the energy use of your plugged-in appliances.

We test smart plugs rigorously, including for security flaws that many other review sites overlook, so you can rest assured that your personal data remains private.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best smart plugs.

6. Air fryers

From roasting vegetables to reheating leftovers, an air fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that delivers rapid results without switching on the oven.

Unlike deep-fat frying, air frying needs little or no oil. And, compared with an oven, it can cook small portions faster and more efficiently. See our analysis of air fryers vs ovens for more of our research on this.

Our independent tests have uncovered compact air fryers that are easy to use, store and clean. But go too small and you may struggle to cook everything at once – air fryers work best when food is spread out in a single layer.

And remember, small on the outside doesn’t always mean small on the inside. A compact design can still have a generous cooking capacity – while some small-capacity models take up more counter space than you’d expect.

If you're a Which? member, you can filter our air fryer reviews by capacity, which our lab tests measure in grams of food, to help you find the right size for your kitchen.

This is important because manufacturers usually state the internal capacity of air fryers in litres, but not all of that space is usable.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring small models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best air fryers.

7. Electric toothbrushes

Both manual and electric toothbrushes are equally good at keeping your teeth clean. However, the NHS says some people find it easier to clean thoroughly with an electric toothbrush.

Many electric toothbrushes now come with features such as pressure sensors, timers and real-time feedback on your technique, helping you care for your teeth and gums more effectively at home.

And, unlike disposable brushes, a good electric toothbrush will last for years – only the heads need replacing regularly. When the brush eventually reaches the end of its life, recycling schemes from brands such as Colgate and Philips make it easier to dispose of toothbrushes responsibly.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

8. Hand blenders

A hand blender, also called a stick or immersion blender, is a small kitchen tool that lets you blend directly in the pot, bowl or jug. It’s ideal for quickly making soups, sauces, smoothies and baby food without the hassle of transferring ingredients to a bulky appliance.

Not only are they easy to use, clean and store, some models come with whisk or chopping attachments to help with even more prep tasks.

We test how well they blend, how comfortable they are to hold and how noisy they get, so you can choose one that won’t disappoint.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best hand blenders.

9. Window vacs

Leave windows, shower screens, mirrors and tiles streak-free and sparkling with a window vac. If you struggle with condensation on cold windows in winter, these clever gadgets can also help prevent mould and damp by quickly removing the moisture.

Some window vacs are lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, while others have longer battery life or better edge cleaning. We test them thoroughly on different surfaces to help you find one that’s worth your money.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best window vacs.

10. Power banks

Keep your phone, tablet and other devices charged up on the go with a power bank. Whether you’re heading off on holiday or a day out, keeping kids entertained on a long journey, or want to be prepared for an unexpected power cut at home, it gives you peace of mind that your battery won’t run out when you need it most.

However, not all power banks deliver what they promise – some are slow to charge or don’t store as much power as they claim. We put them through thorough lab tests, including real-world charging speed and capacity, so you can pick one that won’t let you down.

Log in or join Which? to reveal the highest-scoring small models we’ve tested below. Alternatively, see our guide to the best power banks.

