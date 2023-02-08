Is it possible to buy a home on your own?

Spiralling property costs have resulted in an increasing number of mortgages being taken out in joint names, new statistics have revealed.

Data from Halifax shows almost two thirds (63%) of mortgage completions were in joint names in 2022, up from 59% in 2021, as more people attempt to share the huge financial burden that comes with getting on the property ladder.

Here, Which? delves into whether buying alone is still an option, and looks at the pros and cons of having more than one name on the property deeds.

Joint mortgages gain popularity

A joint mortgage is when two or more people – for example, a partner, friend or family member – buy a property together, taking out a loan in both names. They are then jointly responsible for making repayments.

Rising interest rates, record house prices and the cost of living crisis have made it tough for sole-purchasers, sparking an uptake in first-time buyers taking out joint mortgages in 2022. But Halifax figures reveal the trend has been growing for years.

The graph below shows how joint mortgage uptake has increased year-on-year since 2014. The last time sole first-time buyer mortgages were in the majority (52%) was back in 2016.

Record deposits pricing out single homebuyers

Getting a big enough deposit for a house purchase is a trouble millions are continuing to face.

The average sum put down in the UK in 2022 was £62,470, according to figures from Halifax – but this varies across regions in the UK, as shown in the table below.

Region Average first-time buyer deposit in 2022 London £125,378 South East £68,749 East of England £60,169 South West £55,708 East Midlands £42,451 West Midlands £42,339 Scotland £41,442 Show full table

The average deposit – now at a record high – is up 8% compared with 2021, and property values for first-time buyers are now around 7.6 times the average UK salary.

It means the majority of first-time buyers have been priced out of the market if they want to buy solo. But despite the hefty sums, first-time buyers now account for over half (52%) of all loans on homes, as the use of joint mortgages continues to grow.

Of course, the amount you put down will vary depending on the value of the property you're buying, and what loan to value (LTV) mortgage you choose. Taking out a 95% mortgage, for example, will mean you pay a much smaller upfront sum than an 85% LTV.

Our LTV calculator can help you find out the LTV percentage you'll need for your mortgage, based on the property value or deposit you have.

Can I afford to buy a house alone?

Lenders usually allow you to borrow a maximum of 4.5 times your annual income. So, if you earn £33,000 a year – the median annual pay for full-time employees in 2021-22 according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – and are buying alone, you might be able to borrow up to £148,500.

With that borrowing potential in mind, if you had the amount needed for an average UK deposit (£62,000), you could potentially look for houses around the £200,000 to £210,000 price mark. According to the UK house price index, the average house price in October 2022 was £296,000, so – even with a large deposit – it's likely you may still find yourself priced out of a lot of properties.

So, to get on the property ladder alone, you'd either earn a higher-than-average salary, save a larger-than-average deposit, or buy a cheaper-than-average property.

How joint mortgages can help you afford a house

Pooling your deposits and incomes with someone else can drastically improve your chances of securing a larger mortgage, as lenders will consider the combined incomes of two applicants when assessing how much you can borrow.

If you both earn £33,000 a year, you could be offered a mortgage for 4.5 times your combined annual income, which would come to £297,000 – equalling the average house price.

Joint mortgages are usually shared by two people, but some lenders will allow up to four borrowers to share the loan repayments.

If there are more than two people on a mortgage, lenders will normally only take the income of the two highest-earning people into account when deciding how much to lend.

Grouping your finances can also help you to put down a larger deposit, meaning you can likely get a mortgage with lower interest rates.

Find out more: joint tenants vs tenants in common

Joint mortgages and credit scores As part of affordability checks, mortgage lenders will carry out a 'hard search' on each applicant's credit report. If anyone has a poor credit score, it could impact the lender's decision to grant a mortgage. When you take out a joint mortgage, you will be financially entwined with the other person – which could affect your own credit report, particularly if their lending history isn't as good as yours. Make sure you factor this in before going ahead with a joint mortgage. Find out more: how to improve your credit score What if you miss a payment on your joint mortgage? If someone can't make their share of the repayment one month, you'll be liable to cover the shortfall. If a mortgage payment is missed, a record will show up on both credit reports, which can be damaging to your credit rating – regardless of whose fault it was. A tarnished credit rating will then affect your borrowing power in the future. Worse still, if one party refuses to pay the mortgage for whatever reason, it could result in the property being repossessed. If you're struggling to meet your monthly payments, contact your lender as soon as possible. It may be able to offer options to make your payments more manageable. Find out more: what to do if you're struggling to pay your mortgage